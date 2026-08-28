Arsenal only likely exit for Alvarez as striker skips training

Julian Alvarez has not attended Atletico Madrid training since being told privately that the club would not sell him to Barcelona, and it appears the striker's only way out is a move to Arsenal.

Sources told BBC Sport that Atletico communicated privately to Alvarez and his advisers earlier this week that they will not negotiate with the Catalan club over a move for the Argentina international.

The 26-year-old has since missed two consecutive days of training, citing illness.

The La Liga club also released two public statements within 24 hours, reiterating its stance that Alvarez will not be granted his wish to join Barca in the coming days.

Atletico, however, are open to selling Alvarez to Arsenal and have held direct talks with the Premier League champions over what would be one of the biggest transfers of the summer.

Atleti director Mateu Alemany was in London last week, where he is understood to have met with Arsenal counterparts - and made clear his side would seek a fee of 150m euros (£128m).

Mikel Arteta is desperate to sign Alvarez this month but his steadfast desire to join Barcelona has seen Arsenal's pursuit halted.

However, it is understood discussions between Atletico and Arsenal over a club-to-club agreement for Alvarez have been positive.

Indeed, in the event of Alvarez giving Arsenal the green light to proceed with his signing in the coming days, a deal should move quickly.

On Wednesday, in response to comments from Barcelona president Joan Laporte in which he insisted they still wanted to sign Alvarez, Atletico released a statement that read: "There is 0% chance of selling him to Barca."

The Atletico board doubled down on their stance on Thursday, releasing their own statement that read: "The members of Atletico de Madrid's board of directors have unanimously expressed their absolute support for the club's decision to not negotiate the transfer of Julian Alvarez to FC Barcelona."

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