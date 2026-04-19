Asiedu Nketia heads north, hits Upper West on Monday

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, will on Monday, April 20, kick off a three-day tour of the Upper West region as he continues his nationwide Thank You Tour to thank the electorate for returning the party to power.
He has only in the past week completed a similar tour of the Ashanti region, seizing the opportunity to listen to the people's evaluation of the performance of the government so far.
Asiedu Nketia kicks off the Upper West regional tour from the Sissala East constituency where a meeting is scheduled to held at Wallembelle at 10:00 am. He would continue with a 4:00 pm stop at Bulu in the Sissala West constituency.
On Tuesday, he will visit four constituencies: Nandom at 9:00 am, Lawra at 11:00 am, Jirapa at 1:00 pm, and Nadowli at 3:00 pm.
On Wednesday, the national chairman will round off his tour of the region with visits to Daffiama-Bussie-Issa, with a meeting scheduled at 9:00 am to be held at Bussie, then to Wa West (Dorimon) at 11:30 am, Wa East (Chaggu) at 2:00 pm, and then Wa Central (Boli) at 4:00 pm.
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