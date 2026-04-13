Asiedu Nketia defends NDC against tribalism claims on Ashanti ‘Thank You Tour’

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has rejected claims that the governing party is tribalistic, insisting that appointments under the NDC are based strictly on competence and national interest rather than ethnic considerations.

Addressing party executives and grassroots members at Asawase in the Ashanti Region as part of his ongoing “Thank You Tour”, Mr Asiedu Nketia said the NDC’s philosophy is rooted in inclusiveness and equal opportunity for all Ghanaians, regardless of their ethnic background or place of origin.

The tour, which is the second leg of a post-election engagement exercise following the NDC’s victory in the 2024 general elections, began in Asawase — a stronghold of the party and home constituency of Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak.

Mr Asiedu Nketia explained that recent criticisms by members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), accusing the NDC of sidelining Ashantis through the appointment of some District Chief Executives (DCEs) from northern Ghana, were misplaced and contradictory. According to him, such criticisms ignore the NDC’s long-standing commitment to merit-based governance.

He maintained that under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama, individuals are appointed based on their capacity, experience and ability to contribute meaningfully to national development, not on the basis of their names or ethnic identities.

He stressed that the NDC does not differentiate between citizens whether they are from northern or southern Ghana, noting that all appointees are first and foremost Ghanaians.

The NDC Chairman further argued that it would be discriminatory to exclude qualified individuals from public office simply because they do not originate from the region in which they are appointed.

He contrasted this with what he described as past practices by political opponents, where non-indigenes active in local politics were allegedly sidelined in favour of ethnically aligned candidates after electoral victories.

He also questioned the consistency of the opposition’s position, pointing out that the same critics who object to the appointment of northerners in the Ashanti Region have, in other instances, promoted candidates from northern Ghana for the highest office in the land and actively campaigned for their acceptance across the country.

According to Mr Asiedu Nketia, the NDC’s approach is anchored on performance and accountability.

He noted that appointees who deliver on their mandates are retained, while those who fail to meet expectations are removed, irrespective of their ethnic background.

This, he said, demonstrates the party’s commitment to good governance rather than identity politics.

He reiterated that the government remains focused on stabilising the economy and rebuilding key sectors after inheriting what he described as a difficult situation.

While acknowledging concerns from some supporters about the pace of direct economic relief, he urged patience, explaining that the administration’s immediate priority has been to restore the health of the national economy for the benefit of all citizens.

Mr Asiedu Nketia also highlighted the party’s electoral performance in the Ashanti Region, describing it as unprecedented.

He credited the gains to the efforts of grassroots members and a restructured campaign strategy that strengthened monitoring at polling stations and helped curb electoral irregularities.

He expressed appreciation to party supporters in Asawase and across the region for their loyalty, assuring them that the NDC would continue to prioritise inclusive governance and development across all parts of the country.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.