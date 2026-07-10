At least 11 dead and 19 missing in wildfire in southern Spain

At least 11 people have died, and 19 others are missing in a wildfire in southern Spain, Andalusia's regional leader Juanma Moreno has said.

Another local official said early indications suggested four of the victims are British.

Hundreds of people are trying to contain the fire, which Moreno said appeared to have been caused by a downed power line. The flames then spread in a wooded area around Los Gallardos, Almería.

A sustained heatwave with temperatures of around 40C (104F) has caused wildfires across southern Europe this summer.

Firefighters have been battling major incidents in France, Portugal and Spain, with thousands forced to leave their homes.

The bodies of the 11 victims were found in and around the small village of Bédar, just outside Los Gallardos.

Antonio Sanz, Andalusia's health and emergencies minister, said the fire had been complex and rapid, and that the majority, or even all, of the victims may have been foreign nationals. The regional government had given an earlier death toll of 12, although Sanz said the number was provisional.

Four people were found trapped in their car, said Sanz, while seven other victims were found elsewhere, apparently trying to escape the flames. He said the four in the car were believed to be "of British origin" and that the car had a steering wheel on the right.

BBC News has contacted the UK Foreign Office.

Sanz said it was the "most devastating fire" that Andalusia had ever seen.

Juanma Moreno said the deaths were a tragedy and he warned that the death toll could rise significantly. "Our hearts are heavy, and we are devastated by grief," the regional president posted on social media.

Four people have been taken to hospital with serious burns and another four are described as less seriously hurt with minor burns and respiratory problems caused by heavy smoke.

"Everything appears to point to the collapse of a power line pole, although this will still need to be investigated," Moreno said on Cadena Ser radio, adding that those responsible for maintenance would be held accountable.

The fire also led to road closures, while 1,000 residents were evacuated, according to emergency services.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said in May that Spain would deploy its largest-ever summer wildfire response this year, local media reported.

Spain's Military Emergency Unit (UME), which is deployed in major emergencies, said it would join firefighting efforts in Los Gallardos.

In June, Spain reached its highest daily average since 1950, and had days where it recorded its highest ever temperatures for that month. Temperatures as high as 42C (107.6F) were forecast in some parts of the country.

Last year, a record 393,000 hectares (971,000 acres) burned in Spain, according to the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), more than six times the Spanish average for between 2006 and 2024.

Climate change is driving up temperatures around the world, and Europe is the fastest-warming continent, heating up twice as fast as the global average, according to the Copernicus climate service.

This is causing increased summer heatwaves, greater pressure on Europe's water supply, and more intense wildfires.

Last year was the European Union's worst wildfire season since records began in 2006, with more than a record one million hectares - equivalent to about half the land area of Wales - burning across the EU.

The worsening fire season in the Mediterranean has been linked directly to climate change in a separate study by the World Weather Attribution group at Imperial College London.

Experts warn that more frequent and severe fires across Europe are likely to continue in the future.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.