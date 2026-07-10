At least 11 dead and 19 missing in wildfire in southern Spain

Audio By Carbonatix
At least 11 people have died, and 19 others are missing in a wildfire in southern Spain, Andalusia's regional leader Juanma Moreno has said.
Another local official said early indications suggested four of the victims are British.
Hundreds of people are trying to contain the fire, which Moreno said appeared to have been caused by a downed power line. The flames then spread in a wooded area around Los Gallardos, Almería.
A sustained heatwave with temperatures of around 40C (104F) has caused wildfires across southern Europe this summer.
Firefighters have been battling major incidents in France, Portugal and Spain, with thousands forced to leave their homes.
The bodies of the 11 victims were found in and around the small village of Bédar, just outside Los Gallardos.
Antonio Sanz, Andalusia's health and emergencies minister, said the fire had been complex and rapid, and that the majority, or even all, of the victims may have been foreign nationals. The regional government had given an earlier death toll of 12, although Sanz said the number was provisional.
Four people were found trapped in their car, said Sanz, while seven other victims were found elsewhere, apparently trying to escape the flames. He said the four in the car were believed to be "of British origin" and that the car had a steering wheel on the right.
BBC News has contacted the UK Foreign Office.
Sanz said it was the "most devastating fire" that Andalusia had ever seen.
Juanma Moreno said the deaths were a tragedy and he warned that the death toll could rise significantly. "Our hearts are heavy, and we are devastated by grief," the regional president posted on social media.
Four people have been taken to hospital with serious burns and another four are described as less seriously hurt with minor burns and respiratory problems caused by heavy smoke.
"Everything appears to point to the collapse of a power line pole, although this will still need to be investigated," Moreno said on Cadena Ser radio, adding that those responsible for maintenance would be held accountable.
The fire also led to road closures, while 1,000 residents were evacuated, according to emergency services.
Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said in May that Spain would deploy its largest-ever summer wildfire response this year, local media reported.
Spain's Military Emergency Unit (UME), which is deployed in major emergencies, said it would join firefighting efforts in Los Gallardos.
In June, Spain reached its highest daily average since 1950, and had days where it recorded its highest ever temperatures for that month. Temperatures as high as 42C (107.6F) were forecast in some parts of the country.
Last year, a record 393,000 hectares (971,000 acres) burned in Spain, according to the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), more than six times the Spanish average for between 2006 and 2024.
Climate change is driving up temperatures around the world, and Europe is the fastest-warming continent, heating up twice as fast as the global average, according to the Copernicus climate service.
This is causing increased summer heatwaves, greater pressure on Europe's water supply, and more intense wildfires.
Last year was the European Union's worst wildfire season since records began in 2006, with more than a record one million hectares - equivalent to about half the land area of Wales - burning across the EU.
The worsening fire season in the Mediterranean has been linked directly to climate change in a separate study by the World Weather Attribution group at Imperial College London.
Experts warn that more frequent and severe fires across Europe are likely to continue in the future.
Latest Stories
-
Concerned Bantama Youth petition police over alleged threats ahead of NPP constituency elections
22 minutes
-
Don’t drag Bawumia into NPP internal decisions – Haruna Mohammed
25 minutes
-
Nkoko Nkitinkiti’s first phase success sets stage for commercial poultry revolution – Eric Opoku
31 minutes
-
GHS confirms no Cholera outbreak after floods, urges continued preventive measures
32 minutes
-
NPP to sanction members found guilty of election-related violence
36 minutes
-
Paul Twum-Barimah congratulates newly elected Dormaa East NPP constituency executives
48 minutes
-
Massive fire guts alcohol warehouse at Tema Community 26
54 minutes
-
Suame NPP elects constituency executives peacefully; MP John Darko congratulates winners
2 hours
-
US Senator Lindsey Graham dies after ‘brief and sudden illness’, his office says
2 hours
-
Bantama Brigade for Peace calls for heightened security ahead of NPP constituency elections
2 hours
-
2026 FIFA World Cup: Top four-ranked teams make semi-finals for the first time
2 hours
-
Teacher reappears in court for allegedly assaulting student
2 hours
-
Bantama NPP dispute deepens as supporter invokes curses over injunction
2 hours
-
Poor roads, lack of accommodation driving health workers away from rural postings — GHS
3 hours
-
High court restrains Assin South NPP from holding constituency elections
4 hours