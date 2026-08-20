At least 15 killed in Kyiv as Ukraine grapples with air defence shortages

At least 15 people have been killed in the latest Russian strikes targeting the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv's mayor said, as Ukraine continues to face a shortage of air defence missiles.

Blocks of flats and warehouses were struck across the city overnight, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said, while a children's hospital and school were also damaged.

Speaking to BBC News at a wrecked apartment block in Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Ukraine needed "ammunition, anti-missile systems - we need support from our partners".

Kyiv relies on Western allies for the supplies and President Volodymyr Zelensky said that "as long as Ukraine does not have enough anti-ballistics, Russia will not seriously think about peace".

He added: "The interceptors for the Patriots have not yet been replaced, and they are needed every day. Each additional missile saves the lives of our people."

An update released by the Ukrainian Air Force on Thursday morning implied that none of the Russian ballistic missiles used overnight were intercepted.

Ukraine has relied on American supplies of Patriot interceptor missiles to combat Russian ballistic missiles, but the US has used much of its stockpile during the war with Iran.

The Russian defence ministry said it used air, land and sea-based weapons to target military facilities and warehouses.

The latest strikes on Kyiv began around midnight local time as air raid sirens sounded across the city, followed by the impact of Russian missiles.

The strikes cut power to thousands of properties, plunging parts of the Kyiv region into darkness.

A day of mourning is to be observed on Friday.

At a local school in the Solomyanski disctrict, the windows were knocked out and its playing fields were left covered in debris.

A nearby storeroom was destroyed, exposing the basement. The BBC was told it was a laundry and boiler house supplying heating to the surrounding apartment blocks.

Ukraine's deputy intelligence chief told the BBC this was the kind of attack Russia was planning ahead of the winter in order to make life difficult.

Anastasiia Kovtun's flat was in a nine-storey building that was hit in the attack.

The primary school teacher said she felt like her "head was going to blow" when she heard the explosions in her area from the shelter.

"It's so frightening to realise it's your house, you never think you're going to be next," she told the BBC.

Valeria Bondaruk moved to Kyiv after her home in southern Ukraine was bombed, believing it would be safer for her and her daughter.

Now she has been driven from her home for the second time during this war.

She told the BBC she feared for her 13-year-old daughter's future and was considering leaving Ukraine.

Elsewhere in the broader Kyiv region, an attack in the Brovary and Boryspil districts killed one man and wounded seven. One person was killed and 11 injured in the region of Donetsk, a local official said.

In Russia, the defence ministry said that 726 Ukrainian drones had been shot down after being launched at various regions across the country.

In recent weeks both sides have carried out massive air strikes, resulting in dozens of deaths.

Ukraine has stepped up its attacks deep inside Russia and targeted the capital Moscow with a wave of 600 drones at the weekend.

Two separate attacks on Russia this week killed at least 16 people, including one child.

Despite the ongoing attacks and vulnerabilities on both sides, there has been little progress in diplomatic efforts to broker a ceasefire. Both sides accuse each other of targeting civilians.

Russia first launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and currently controls about one-fifth of Ukrainian territory – largely concentrated in the eastern border regions.

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