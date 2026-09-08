At least two people dead after Russian strikes on Kyiv

At least two people have been killed after Russia resumed airstrikes on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early on Tuesday, officials said.

The attack came after both countries agreed to halt strikes on each other's capitals for three days while US Donald Trump's top envoys visited Moscow and Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday he expected the war to continue into the winter, following talks with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner - their first visit to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion.

Air raid alerts warned civilians to seek shelter as Russian forces launched drone strikes on Kyiv early on Tuesday, authorities said.

A series of explosions across Ukraine's capital overnight killed two people and injured ten others, the city's state emergency service said on Telegram.

Residential buildings were hit, according to authorities, including a five-storey apartment block in the Solomianskyi district, while vehicles caught fire in the Podilskyi district.

People sought shelter inside a metro station in Kyiv during the overnight missile attack, something that is routine for residents protecting themselves during the ongoing war.

In Russia, buildings were struck in the city of Saratov during a Ukrainian drone attack, its regional governor Roman Busargin said on Telegram early Tuesday.

The talks with Trump's top envoys on Sunday in Ukraine, which lasted several hours behind closed doors, finished without any major breakthroughs.

Zelensky told reporters they had agreed that officials from Ukraine, Europe and America would meet in the near future to continue discussions. He also called for a trilateral meeting with Russia and the US.

According to a BBC Verify analysis, Kyiv is suffering more daily air raid alerts than at any time since Russia's invasion in 2022.

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