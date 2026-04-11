‘At the age of 12, I was teaching people and collecting money from them’ – Forty Under 40 Awards

Richard Abbey Jnr

While most children at the age of 12 are navigating the complexities of Junior High School (JHS), Richard Abbey Jnr was already running his first business.

The visionary CEO of Xodus Communications Limited and the architect behind the Forty Under 40 Awards has revealed that his entrepreneurial spark was ignited not in a boardroom but as a pre-teen teacher, who successfully monetised his knowledge long before he had a degree.

Appearing on JoyNews’ PM Express on Friday, 10th April 2026, Abbey shared the origin story of a career that has since redefined the landscape of corporate recognition in Ghana.

Abbey’s journey into the world of business was born out of a natural inclination to lead and organise. Reflecting on his youth, he identified the exact moment he realised he possessed the "entrepreneurial DNA."

“I began entrepreneurship very young. So I can say that maybe at the age of 12, I was actually teaching people and collecting money from them,” Abbey disclosed. “That’s how I began this whole thing as an entrepreneur.”

This early venture into paid tutoring laid the foundation for a career built on identifying gaps and providing solutions, a trait that would later see him move from small-scale teaching to large-scale industry creation.

Abbey, who describes himself first and foremost as a "visionary" and "concept developer", told host Emefa Adeti that his success does not stem from being an expert in a specific field but from his ability to develop ideas that disrupt multiple sectors simultaneously.

His portfolio is a testament to this philosophy. Despite having no traditional background in energy or finance, he has successfully launched the Ghana Oil and Gas Awards and the Ghana Insurance Awards.

“What I do is that I create ideas and then I may not necessarily be in an industry, but I create an industry,” he explained. “That's why you could have the Ghana Oil and Gas [Awards]. I'm not somebody in the oil industry. I'm not in the insurance industry, but I've also created insurance and then the manufacturing.”

Of all his concepts, the Forty Under 40 Awards remains his most significant contribution to the Ghanaian business ecosystem. By identifying and celebrating young leaders, Abbey has created a self-sustaining community of excellence that spans across agriculture, technology, and the arts.

He maintains that the ability to "see" an industry where others see a void is what separates a businessman from a visionary.

From the 12-year-old boy collecting coins for lessons to the CEO managing international award franchises, Richard Abbey Jnr’s career serves as a masterclass in the power of conceptual thinking.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.