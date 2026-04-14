Ato Forson says Ghana on track for debt sustainability as focus shifts to growth

Audio By Carbonatix
Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has stated that the country is making steady progress towards achieving debt sustainability, describing the development as a significant milestone in its economic recovery.
According to the Minister, Ghana is now transitioning from a period of economic stabilisation to a phase centred on growth and expansion.
Dr Forson made the remarks following high-level discussions with Ousmane Diagana, Regional Vice President for Western and Central Africa at the World Bank.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C., signalling renewed confidence in Ghana’s economic direction among international partners.
“Ghana has stabilised its economy and is firmly on the path to debt sustainability. We are now shifting focus from stabilisation to growth,” he said.
The renewed collaboration is expected to prioritise four key areas aimed at boosting productivity and job creation.
These include commercial agriculture and agribusiness, energy development — particularly gas-to-power and gas-to-fertiliser initiatives — education and human capital development, and infrastructure to improve the movement of goods.
Dr Forson emphasised that the government remains committed to maintaining fiscal discipline while pursuing growth-oriented investments.
“We will continue to uphold prudent fiscal management while safeguarding vulnerable groups,” he added.
He also welcomed the continued support of the World Bank, noting that the partnership will play a vital role as Ghana consolidates its recent economic gains and advances towards a more resilient and inclusive growth trajectory.
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