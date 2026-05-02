Bank of Ghana in 2025: Financially impaired but operationally resilient

The Bank of Ghana’s 2025 financial statements present a striking paradox; one that would appear alarming in any conventional financial institution but is, in the context of central banking, more nuanced. The Bank of Ghana has reported deepening losses and a sharply negative equity position, yet continues to function with a degree of operational stability that underscores the unique role it plays in the economy. The figures reveal an institution under significant financial pressure, but not one in crisis.

At the heart of the story is a substantial deterioration in profitability. The Bank of Ghana Group recorded a loss of GH¢15.3 billion in 2025, a marked increase from the GH¢9.4 billion loss reported the previous year.

This widening deficit reflects not just adverse conditions, but the intensification of policy interventions aimed at stabilising the Ghanaian economy. Unlike commercial banks, where losses often signal inefficiency or mismanagement, the losses here are largely policy-driven, tied to the costs of maintaining monetary and financial stability in a challenging macroeconomic environment.

The most significant contributor to these losses is the cost of open market operations (OMO), which reached GH¢16.7 billion. These operations are central to the Bank’s efforts to manage liquidity and control inflation, particularly in a period marked by elevated price pressures and exchange rate volatility. However, they come at a high financial cost.

In addition, the Bank recorded substantial revaluation and exchange losses, alongside losses from gold-related transactions.

Together, these factors paint a picture of an institution bearing the financial burden of macroeconomic stabilisation.

Yet the income side of the ledger tells a more encouraging story. The Bank generated strong operating income, supported by interest earnings, fees and commissions, and notably, gains from refined gold sales.

The Domestic Gold Purchase Programme has emerged as a strategic tool, enabling the Bank to bolster reserves and generate income while reducing dependence on foreign exchange markets. In 2025, gold sales alone contributed significantly to operating income, highlighting the growing importance of commodity-linked strategies in central bank reserve management.

The balance sheet, however, remains a source of concern. Total liabilities exceeded total assets by a wide margin, resulting in negative equity of GH¢93.82 billion at the end of 2025, a sharp deterioration from the previous year. This position would typically be viewed as unsustainable for a private financial institution. However, central banks operate under a different set of constraints and expectations. Their ability to create money and their role as lenders of last resort provide a degree of flexibility that mitigates the implications of negative equity.

The primary driver of this balance sheet weakness is Ghana’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme, which imposed significant losses on government securities held by the Bank. As a major holder of sovereign debt, the central bank was inevitably exposed to restructuring. The resulting impairment has eroded capital, but it has also been part of a broader national effort to restore fiscal sustainability. In this sense, the Bank’s financial position reflects the broader economic adjustments underway in Ghana.

Despite the negative equity, the concept of policy solvency offers a more reassuring perspective. Policy solvency refers to the central bank’s ability to cover the costs of its monetary operations from its own income. In 2025, the Bank generated sufficient operating income to exceed the costs of its OMO activities, resulting in a positive policy solvency position. This is a critical distinction. It suggests that, while the Bank’s capital position is weak, its operational capacity remains intact. It can continue to implement monetary policy without relying on extraordinary financing measures.

Liquidity further reinforces this sense of stability. The Bank reported strong operating cash flows, supported by its reserve management activities and its role in the financial system. Cash and balances with correspondent banks increased significantly, reflecting both inflows from operations and exchange rate movements. This liquidity buffer provides the Bank with the flexibility to respond to market pressures and maintain confidence in the financial system.

Looking ahead, the Bank’s recovery will depend heavily on macroeconomic conditions and government support. The outlook outlined in the financial statements is cautiously optimistic. With inflation expected to decline and policy rates projected to ease, the cost of monetary operations should moderate. At the same time, improvements in the external sector and continued growth in income streams are expected to support a gradual return to profitability.

Central to this recovery is a government-backed recapitalisation plan, spanning the period from 2026 to 2032. Under this plan, the government will inject capital into the Bank in phases, with the aim of restoring positive equity and strengthening financial resilience. The success of this initiative will be critical. Delays or shortfalls could prolong the Bank’s weakened position, while effective implementation could accelerate its recovery and enhance its credibility.

The broader macroeconomic context cannot be ignored. Ghana has faced a series of economic challenges, including high inflation, currency depreciation, and sovereign debt stress. The central bank has responded with aggressive policy measures, including tightening monetary conditions and managing liquidity. These actions have helped to stabilise the economy, but they have also imposed high costs on the Bank’s financial position. In this sense, the Bank’s losses can be seen as the financial counterpart to its policy success.

There are, however, risks on the horizon. The pace of disinflation remains uncertain, and a slower-than-expected decline in inflation could keep interest rates elevated, prolonging the high cost of OMO operations. Exchange rate volatility continues to pose a threat, particularly given the Bank’s exposure to foreign reserves and gold assets. Commodity price fluctuations add another layer of uncertainty, affecting both income and valuation. And perhaps most importantly, the timely execution of the recapitalisation plan will be essential to restoring confidence.

In many ways, the Bank of Ghana’s financial position reflects the broader dynamics of central banking in emerging markets. It is an institution tasked with maintaining stability in the face of external shocks and domestic vulnerabilities. Its balance sheet absorbs the impact of these challenges, while its policy actions seek to mitigate them. The result is a financial profile that may appear fragile but is underpinned by a robust operational framework and sovereign support.

Ultimately, the Bank of Ghana is navigating a delicate balance. It must continue to fulfil its mandate of price and financial stability, even as it works to restore its own financial health.

The path ahead is neither simple nor guaranteed, but it is clearly defined. With improving macroeconomic conditions, sustained policy discipline, and committed government support, the Bank has the potential to move from a position of strain to one of renewed strength.

For observers and investors, the key takeaway is one of cautious realism. The Bank’s financial statements highlight significant challenges, but they also point to resilience and a credible recovery strategy. This is not a story of institutional failure, but of adaptation in the face of economic adversity. As such, the Bank of Ghana remains a central pillar of the country’s financial system, strained but standing.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.