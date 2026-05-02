Beyond Competence: How capacity shapes professional access and influence

Early in my career, within my first year on the job, my boss invited me on a business trip.

Not because I was the most experienced.

Not because I was the most technically brilliant.

But because of how I carried myself.

My manners. My awareness. My communication. The way I understood how to show up.

She trusted me to represent her and the organization well.

That experience taught me something I have seen play out repeatedly over the years:

Access is not always about competence. Sometimes, it is about capacity.

Recently, while in Abuja teaching session on how to get into the right rooms, I shared an observation that resonated deeply with participants:

Many professionals are strong in substance but underdeveloped in how they translate that substance in high-stakes environments.

We have the knowledge.

We have the ambition.

We have the vision for our next level.

But when it is time to step into rooms of influence, we struggle. Not because we lack value, but because we have not fully developed the skills required to communicate, connect, and command presence in those spaces.

Even in something as simple as everyday interactions, how we show up matters.

Our tone.

Our language.

Our awareness of context.

Our ability to read the room.

Influence requires more than expertise. It requires intentionality.

Here is the uncomfortable truth:

You can have significant potential and still lack the capacity to operate at the level you aspire to.

You can be ready in your mind, but not yet refined in your execution.

You can desire greater influence, but still need to close practical gaps in communication, presence, and relational intelligence.

Some opportunities are not withheld. They are waiting.

Waiting for greater clarity.

Waiting for stronger communication.

Waiting for deeper awareness of the unwritten rules that govern high-level spaces.

Waiting for the discipline and refinement that builds trust.

Because higher levels do not just respond to potential. They respond to preparedness.

This is why I am passionate about etiquette, protocol, and professional presence.

Not as surface-level polish, but as strategic tools for access and influence.

They enable you to:

Build trust quickly

Navigate diverse environments with confidence

Represent yourself and your organization with credibility

Convert opportunity into sustained impact

You do not have to lose your authenticity.

But you do need to evolve your effectiveness.

So the question becomes:

Where do you need refinement for where you say you are going?

Because in many cases, the difference between being overlooked and being invited in is not your capability.

It is your capacity to speak the language of the room.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.