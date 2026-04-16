Ghana to host 30-man Zambian delegation to forge FinTech and cybersecurity alliances

The Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations is set to host a high-level delegation of 30 officials and entrepreneurs from the Republic of Zambia, signalling a major step forward in bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

Scheduled to run from 19th to 23rd April 2026, the visit aims to foster an integrated digital ecosystem and strengthen trade relations, specifically focusing on the burgeoning technology sectors of both West and Southern Africa.

The delegation comprises representatives from Zambia’s most mature and promising technology firms, particularly within the FinTech and Start-up space. A key highlight of the five-day visit will be dedicated B2B pairing and pitch sessions, where Zambian firms will seek direct synergies with Ghanaian counterparts to explore expansion and investment opportunities.

According to a release from the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations on Thursday, April 16, these engagements are designed to move beyond policy discussions into practical, cross-border business integrations.

Technical teams from the ministry and its various agencies will engage the visitors in deep-dive bilateral meetings. The discussions are expected to centre on four critical pillars of the modern digital economy:

Cybersecurity and FinTech Development: Aligning security protocols to protect regional financial transactions.

Digital ID Legal Frameworks: Sharing best practices on identity management and data protection.

Start-up and Innovation: Creating a roadmap for nurturing nascent tech talent.

Ecosystem Integration: Linking the digital economies of Ghana and Zambia to facilitate seamless trade.

This visit follows a successful mission led by President John Mahama and several Ministers of State to Zambia earlier this year. That initial meeting laid the groundwork for what is now being described as a "reciprocal commitment" to African-led technological growth.

Preparatory meetings are already underway in Accra to ensure that the institutional visits and technical sessions yield actionable results for both countries.

Speaking on the visit, the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Sam George, noted that this engagement is a testament to a shared African vision.

“This engagement reflects our shared vision as African nations to leverage technology for development and improved service delivery and to create opportunities for our citizens,” the ministry noted in the official announcement.

The ministry further emphasised Ghana’s dedication to fostering strategic partnerships across the continent to accelerate "inclusive digital growth".

The Zambian delegation is expected to conclude their stay with a series of institutional visits to Ghana’s key digital hubs and innovation centres.

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