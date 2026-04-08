Bear with us over temporary outages as ECG begins transformer upgrade programme – Energy Ministry

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Energy has urged the public to exercise patience as the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) rolls out a major transformer upgrade programme aimed at improving power supply and reliability across parts of Accra.
The exercise, which commenced today, Wednesday, April 7, is targeting key substations and surrounding communities, including Adenta, La, Teshie–Nungua, Nmai-Dzor, Baatsonaa and Lashibi. Residents in these areas are expected to experience temporary power interruptions while the upgrade works are underway.
The programme forms part of broader efforts by government and ECG to address network overloads, reduce frequent outages and strengthen electricity distribution in rapidly expanding urban communities.
“We ask the public to kindly bear with the government and the Electricity Company of Ghana as these transformer upgrade works are implemented. Although there will be temporary power interruptions, these improvements are necessary for a more reliable and resilient power supply in the long-term,” Richmond Rockson, Spokesperson and Director of Communications at the Energy Ministry, said.
ECG has indicated that the upgrade will be carried out in phases to minimise disruption, with the duration of outages varying depending on the location and scale of work.
Residents have been advised to plan accordingly and follow official ECG communication channels for updates on schedules.
The Ministry and ECG have assured the public of their commitment to completing the project efficiently while minimising inconvenience.
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