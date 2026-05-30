Birifoh SHS: Contractor promises early completion of GH¢11m dining hall

The Member of Parliament for the Lawra Constituency, Bede A. Ziedeng, has lauded the impressive progress of the new GH¢11 million multipurpose dining hall complex at Birifoh Senior High School, just one month after the official sod-cutting ceremony.

The massive infrastructure intervention, designed with a 2,500-seat capacity and a modern attached kitchen, is intended to give Birifoh SHS the befitting status of a standard senior high school.

While the project has a 12-month completion timeline, recent site inspections reveal that construction is advancing at an unexpectedly fast pace.

Speaking on the progress, Bede Ziedeng stated he is incredibly pleased with the work rate of the contractors on site. He noted that while the dining hall project initially faced setbacks due to a "very difficult ground" consisting of solid rock, the contractor quickly mobilised machinery to break through the terrain.

"He's been able to do that, and work is now progressing very, very fast," the MP remarked. "I have no doubt at all in my mind that this work will be finished long before schedule."

The project contractor, Solomon Adombiiri Ameabuno of Solodom Construction Limited, confirmed the MP’s optimism, revealing that the work is already at an estimated 20% completion. He detailed that his team has successfully executed the excavation, erected starter columns, and finalised the concrete works for the foundation, with blockwork set to commence shortly.

Mr. Ameabuno explained that he is currently relying on his own funds to push the project forward, as GETFund requires contractors to build to a certifiable level before issuing payments. Overcoming the challenging topography required significant effort; after using machinery to clear the top layer of rocks, the construction team had to employ blasting and manual excavation to properly set the foundation.

Despite these hurdles, the contractor is highly motivated and actively engaging the local community. Mr. Ameabuno praised the local traditional leadership for their support, noting that the chief provided water tanks for the site.

To inspire the local workforce, he has raised the daily wage for community labourers to 100 cedis, significantly higher than the standard 70 cedis.

Assuring the Birifoh community of a timely and high-quality delivery, Mr. Ameabuno highlighted his extensive track record in the educational sector.

He cited his previous successful completion of administration blocks, assembly halls, and dormitories for institutions including Bolgatanga Technical University, Pusiga Training College, and Sandema Senior High School.

With construction materials already secured up to the lintel level, Mr. Ameabuno is confident that the 2,500-capacity dining hall will be roofed in a matter of months and fully handed over well before the one-year contractual deadline.

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