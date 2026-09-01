Birth, death registration are mandatory – Deputy Registrar tells Ghanaians

The Births and Deaths Registry has reminded Ghanaians that registering births and deaths is a mandatory requirement and should form part of the processes surrounding the arrival and departure of every citizen.

Deputy Births and Deaths Registrar, Seth Kissi Bosompem, said parents and families have a responsibility to notify the government of both births and deaths and provide the necessary information to facilitate the registration process.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr Bosompem explained that birth registration should follow the naming ceremony, after which the relevant details of the child must be submitted to the Registry for official documentation.

He said the Births and Deaths Registry serves as the institution through which the government records these important life events.

Mr Bosompem also stressed that death registration is equally important and must not be overlooked during funeral preparations.

According to him, families often focus on arrangements such as cooking, decorations and burial ceremonies while neglecting the legal requirement to register the death.

He urged families to see death registration as an integral part of funeral planning and ensure that the deceased is registered before burial, rather than waiting until after the funeral.

“When your relative dies too, you must let us know and register the name,” he said.

Mr Bosompem further explained that providing accurate information on the cause of death is particularly important for public health and disease surveillance.

He noted that some illnesses can be contagious, and timely information on deaths and their causes can help authorities identify potential health threats and take measures to prevent their spread.

He therefore encouraged Ghanaians to treat both birth and death registration as essential civic responsibilities and ensure that the required processes are completed promptly.

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