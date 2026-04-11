Black Stars technical advisor Winfried Schäfer sacked as GFA shakes up backroom staff

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has parted company with Black Stars technical advisor Winfried Schäfer as the football governing body continues to shake the backroom staff of the senior national team, Joy Sports can report.

Schaffer was hired in late 2024 to support Otto Addo and his technical team following Ghana's failure to qualify for the AFCON 2025 in Morocco.

Joy Sports understands that the German was relieved of his duties following the sacking of Otto last month. Per information available to Joy Sports, many of the backroom staff might lose their jobs as the new head coach would be given the room to hire his support staff.

Former West Ham United manager, Slaven Bilic, Carlos Quieroz, formerly of Egypt, and Fernando Santos, former head coach of Portugal, are the coaches earmarked to replace Otto Addo.

It is unclear when the FA will announce, but Sports Minister Kofi Adams said in an interview last week that a new Black Stars coach will be announced next week.

The new coach will have barely 60 days to put the team together for the World Cup in USA,Mexico and Canada.

Ghana is a group with Panama, England, and Croatia. The team will open its campaign against Panama on June 17, before playing England and Croatia on June 23 and 27, respectively.

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