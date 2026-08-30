Boat carrying nearly 270 people capsizes off northern Cyprus

A passenger boat with nearly 270 people on board has capsized off northern Cyprus, with a search and rescue operation under way.

Turkey's interior ministry said the passenger ship was carrying 259 passengers and eight crew members when it began taking on water after departing Kyrenia bound for Turkey.

Murat Senkul, the mayor of the coastal town, told CNN Turk that 159 of those aboard had been reached. "The situation is very serious," he said.

Local television has broadcast images of the upside-down ferry in the water, with people wearing life vests atop its hull.

Helicopters and coastguard boats have been dispatched to the scene, while ambulances have been stationed on the beach.

The transport minister of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Erhan Arikli, told local media 100 passengers had been taken to shore.

The TRNC, which is recognised only by Turkey, controls the northern third of the island of Cyprus, which has been divided since 1974.

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