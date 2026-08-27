The Cyrus Lesson: Why Ghana must look beyond religion in choosing its next leader

Ghana’s democracy will be stronger if we judge those who seek to lead us primarily by their competence, character, vision, as well as their ability to unite the nation, rather than by religious identity. As Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia leads the New Patriotic Party (NPP) towards the 2028 presidential election, some religious sentiments have unfortunately entered the political conversation.

The suggestion that a Muslim president would somehow threaten Christianity or cause one religion to override another should be rejected. Ghana belongs to Christians, Muslims, traditional believers and every citizen alike. There is only one Ghana, and one’s religious affiliation should never become an impediment to his/her quest to lead the nation, as the Constitution recognises freedom of worship.

For Christians, the Bible offers a powerful lesson through the story of Cyrus. Cyrus was not an Israelite nor a Jew, yet God used him to accomplish an important purpose for His people. Isaiah 44:28 says of Cyrus: “He is my shepherd, and shall perform all my pleasure: even saying to Jerusalem, Thou shalt be built; and to the temple, Thy foundation shall be laid.” Cyrus was therefore used to facilitate the rebuilding of Jerusalem and the laying of the foundation of the Temple after the period of exile. The lesson is clear: God is sovereign and is not limited by the religious or ethnic identity that human beings may expect Him to use.

This biblical example should encourage us to be careful about placing limits on whom God can use. Hebrews 13:8 reminds Christians that “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever.” If the God revealed in Scripture could use Cyrus, a man who was neither an Israelite nor a Jew, to serve a purpose connected to the restoration of His people, then Ghanaians should not assume that a person’s religious identity automatically disqualifies him from being used for the good of a nation. This does not mean that Dr Bawumia is Cyrus in the literal biblical sense. Rather, the story of Cyrus teaches us not to dismiss the possibility that God can work through people in ways that challenge our human assumptions. In that sense, Dr Bawumia can be the Cyrus of our time in Ghana.

The real question for Ghanaians, therefore, should be: what competence, experience and character does a candidate bring to national leadership? DrDrawumia’s supporters point to his background as an economist, academic, banker, former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana and former Vice-President, as well as his involvement in major digitalisation initiatives. These are matters that can be assessed openly and debated on their merits. Ghanaians should compare his record, policies and vision with those of every other candidate and make their choices based on facts and issues rather than religious identity or affiliation.

It is also worth acknowledging Dr Bawumia’s record of engaging across religious lines. He has joined Christians for worship and church services on several occasions, including Good Friday services at the Church of Pentecost and the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Easter services, Catholic worship and a 31st Night service at Lighthouse Chapel. He has also publicly spoken about the importance of religious tolerance. Such actions demonstrate an understanding that politics in Ghana should not be reduced to Christian, Muslim or traditional divisions. A leader of Ghana must be able to respect and work with all faiths because the nation belongs to all of us.

We should equally value humility and restraint in public life. Politics can be harsh, and public figures are often subjected to accusations, criticism and even personal attacks. DDrBawumia’s public demeanour has generally been one of restraint rather than encouraging retaliation against his critics. Christians may find a useful principle in Proverbs 15:1: “A soft answer turneth away wrath: but grievous words stir up anger.” Likewise, 1 Peter 5:5 teaches that we should be clothed with humility because “God resisteth the proud, and giveth grace to the humble.” These are virtues worth demanding from every political leader.

Members of the clergy have an especially important responsibility to promote peace. Religious leaders are entitled to their political opinions, but no Ghanaian should be told that another citizen is automatically unfit to lead simply because he or she is Muslim or Christian. We can disagree politically without planting religious fear. The pulpit, mosque and every place of worship should strengthen the bonds that hold Ghana together.

Ghana has enjoyed remarkable religious peace, and no Ghanaian should breed religious utterances that could divide our nation. Let competence, character, humility, unity and issue-based politics be the order of the day, not religious sentiment. We must judge Dr Bawumia, like every other presidential candidate, by his record and his ability to lead Ghana, and as we reflect on the biblical lesson of Cyrus, we should remain open to the possibility that Dr Bawumia can be the Cyrus of our time.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.