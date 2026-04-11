BoG Governor honoured for stabilising cedi, improve inflation

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has honoured the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, for his astute leadership role in improving the monetary economy.
Dr Asiama received the Policy Impact Award at the inauguration of new executives and awards night of GUTA in Accra.
The trade association commended the Governor’s leadership over the past months, citing his role in bringing inflation under control and stabilising the cedi.
The award was received on behalf of the Governor by Bernard Otabil, Director of Communications, and Aimee Quashie, Secretary of the Bank.
The recognition highlights the growing alignment between monetary policy makers and the business community, particularly as traders remain sensitive to exchange rate volatility and price instability, which directly affect import costs and margins.
Traders across the country’s markets remain watchful, with expectations that the central bank will maintain a cautious policy stance to consolidate the gains already achieved.
The Bank of Ghana has described 2026 as the year of consolidation and discipline.
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