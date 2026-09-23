Bukom Boxing has a new new name: Gideon Nortey

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian boxing may have another exciting prospect on its hands, and his name is Gideon Nortey.
Under the auspices of Greatman Promotions, in partnership with Mensah Kanlow Boxing Promotions, the 'Jollof Derby' produced a memorable night of boxing at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, headlined by a super lightweight contest between Ghana’s rising sensation Gideon Nortey and Nigeria’s Yusuf Ayinde Ogunbunmi.
The bout was scheduled for 10 rounds, but Nortey needed just two.
A powerful punch from the Ghanaian sent Ogunbunmi crashing to the canvas in the second round, bringing an abrupt end to a contest that had been highly anticipated by boxing fans.
The emphatic victory sparked wild celebrations among the enthusiastic crowd inside the Bukom Boxing Arena. While many were delighted by Nortey’s performance, there was also surprise at just how quickly the contest ended.
For some spectators, the performance brought back memories of the glory days of Ghanaian boxing and the exploits of legendary former world champion Azumah Nelson, whose devastating performances made him one of the country's greatest sporting icons.
Nortey's victory has consequently generated renewed optimism among some local boxing fans about the future of the sport and the potential of the young super lightweight.
The bout formed part of activities commemorating 'Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day', observed on September 21, 2026. The boxing event itself took place on Saturday, September 19, at the Bukom Boxing Arena.
Following his impressive victory, Nortey is already looking towards his next challenge.
He is expected to return to the ring on 'December 25, 2026', when he takes on Indian boxer Harsh Saroha. Further details of the contest are expected to be announced closer to the date.
But Nortey also has his sights set on a domestic showdown.
The rising Ghanaian has expressed his desire to face compatriot Jerry Lartey, one of the country's leading fighters in the super lightweight division.
For Nortey, the ambition goes beyond individual victories. He is calling for greater support from stakeholders within Ghanaian boxing as he seeks to continue his development, climb the rankings and ultimately compete for major honours for the country.
After his explosive showing at Bukom, Gideon Nortey has certainly given Ghanaian boxing fans another name to watch.
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