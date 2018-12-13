GCB supports completion of Alavanyo Maternity Clinic with ¢100,000

GCB supports completion of Alavanyo Maternity Clinic with ¢100,000
Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | JoyBusiness |AI
Date: 13-12-2018 Time: 08:12:23:pm

GCB Bank has provided financial assistance towards the completion of the construction of a Maternity and Labour Clinic in Alavanyo Dzogbedze in the Volta Region.

The Bank’s assistance follows an appeal by the paramount queen of the Alavanyo Traditional Area Mamaga Ametor II to the management of the Bank.

In a letter of appreciation to the management of GCB Bank on behalf of children, women in Alavanyo Traditional Area and all indigenes of Alavanyo, she expressed her gratitude to the Bank for donating ¢100,000.00 towards the completion of the maternity project.

Mamaga Ametor II noted that the Bank’s aid and the completion of the project would help promote safe delivery and maternal health as well as reduce child mortality in the area.

This year, GCB Bank has contributed to several projects in the health sector including the construction of Dialysis Unit at 37 Military Hospital, renovation of Orthopedic Ward and donation of medical supplies to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Also, the Bank has constructed mechanised borehole for the Asufufu Health Center in the Sunyani Municipality as well as the Asanta Health Training Institute in the Nzema East District.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
GII calls for 'resurrection' of double salaries, other cold corruption cases
Local Accra restaurant, N8TIVE, turns 1 in style
Tree planters plant themselves at Commission over unpaid arrears
NDC presidential primaries hit with injunction

Latest Stories

Ghana has everything it takes to do without an IMF program – IMF boss
Boots for Charity: Two GIS pupils donate to lower division side Phoenix FC
Guardians of Gray Masters Foundation to renovate 'deplorable' Bekwai Infirmary
Former Trump adviser Flynn to be sentenced for lying to FBI
NDC presidential primaries hit with injunction
Nigeria's first gold refinery plans to triple capacity in five years
Messi presented with record fifth European Golden Shoe award
You’ve become a slave to weed – Dada Hafco tells Yaa Pono 

MOST POPULAR
Photos: University of Ghana sea turtle released after being held ‘hostage’ in Ekumfi
Retraction and apology to GMA General Secretary, Dep. Information minister
Video: Heated exchanges as Minister confronts Okudzeto over $12m inflated purchase
From Adidome to Harvard: A young man's rise from obscurity to the world’s best universities
Video: Popular musician stuck inside married woman during sex

LIFESTYLE
Video: 'The trip,' timely relationship tips for the holidays and more
ODD NEWS
“World’s prettiest man” has to show ID to prove he’s male
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Amazon runs out of some Echo speakers the week before Christmas
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
Mahama in Abuja for ICT confab on Africa's electoral systems