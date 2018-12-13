GCB supports completion of Alavanyo Maternity Clinic with ¢100,000

GCB Bank has provided financial assistance towards the completion of the construction of a Maternity and Labour Clinic in Alavanyo Dzogbedze in the Volta Region.
The Bank’s assistance follows an appeal by the paramount queen of the Alavanyo Traditional Area Mamaga Ametor II to the management of the Bank.
In a letter of appreciation to the management of GCB Bank on behalf of children, women in Alavanyo Traditional Area and all indigenes of Alavanyo, she expressed her gratitude to the Bank for donating ¢100,000.00 towards the completion of the maternity project.
Mamaga Ametor II noted that the Bank’s aid and the completion of the project would help promote safe delivery and maternal health as well as reduce child mortality in the area.
This year, GCB Bank has contributed to several projects in the health sector including the construction of Dialysis Unit at 37 Military Hospital, renovation of Orthopedic Ward and donation of medical supplies to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.
Also, the Bank has constructed mechanised borehole for the Asufufu Health Center in the Sunyani Municipality as well as the Asanta Health Training Institute in the Nzema East District.
