Shell, Eni face $1.1 billion Nigerian lawsuit over 2011 oil deal

Shell, Eni face $1.1 billion Nigerian lawsuit over 2011 oil deal
Source: Bloomberg
Date: 13-12-2018 Time: 12:12:05:pm

The government of Nigeria is suing Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Eni SpA and other companies for more than $1 billion over a 2011 oil deal it says was tainted by corruption.

The suit, filed Wednesday in London, alleges that money the oil companies paid to acquire an oil exploration license in the Gulf of Guinea was diverted into bribes and kickbacks, the Nigerian government said in a press release. The transaction is already the subject of a separate, ongoing criminal trial in Milan.

Nigeria’s government claims that Shell and Eni are partly responsible for the behavior of “corrupt Nigerian officials” who used a $1.1 billion payment to acquire the oil block for personal enrichment. The suit seeks to recoup that money, which it says belongs to the Nigerian people.

Shell and Eni have previously denied any wrongdoing in the criminal case over the block, called OPL 245 that is under way in Italy.

They said they made the payment into a legitimate government account to settle legal claims related to the block. Spokespeople for both companies said they were looking into the new lawsuit and couldn’t immediately comment.

The case is Nigeria v. Royal Dutch Shell, High Court of Justice, Commercial Court, Case No. CL-2018-000787.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Man charged for allegedly shooting, paralysing wife
GII calls for 'resurrection' of double salaries, other cold corruption cases
Local Accra restaurant, N8TIVE, turns 1 in style
Tree planters plant themselves at Commission over unpaid arrears

Latest Stories

Boots for Charity: Two GIS pupils donate to lower division side Phoenix FC
Guardians of Gray Masters Foundation to renovate 'deplorable' Bekwai Infirmary
Former Trump adviser Flynn to be sentenced for lying to FBI
NDC presidential primaries hit with injunction
Nigeria's first gold refinery plans to triple capacity in five years
Messi presented with record fifth European Golden Shoe award
You’ve become a slave to weed – Dada Hafco tells Yaa Pono 
Solskjaer in running for Man Utd caretaker manager role

MOST POPULAR
Photos: University of Ghana sea turtle released after being held ‘hostage’ in Ekumfi
Retraction and apology to GMA General Secretary, Dep. Information minister
Video: Heated exchanges as Minister confronts Okudzeto over $12m inflated purchase
From Adidome to Harvard: A young man's rise from obscurity to the world’s best universities
Video: Popular musician stuck inside married woman during sex

LIFESTYLE
Video: 'The trip,' timely relationship tips for the holidays and more
ODD NEWS
“World’s prettiest man” has to show ID to prove he’s male
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Amazon runs out of some Echo speakers the week before Christmas
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
Mahama in Abuja for ICT confab on Africa's electoral systems