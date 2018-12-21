VIDEO: The basics of Ghana–IMF relations

VIDEO: The basics of Ghana–IMF relations
Source: Ghana | Philip Nanfuri | JoyBusiness
Date: 21-12-2018 Time: 03:12:06:pm

Ghana is currently on an Extended Credit Facility which will see a total disbursement of $918 million over the course of the program.

So far a total of about $764.1 million has been disbursed. The program which began in April 2015 is expected to be completed in April 2019.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is an organization of 189 countries, working to foster global monetary cooperation, secure financial stability, facilitate international trade, promote high employment and sustainable economic growth, and reduce poverty around the world.

Created in 1945, the IMF is governed by and accountable to the 189 countries that make up its near-global membership.

Ghana became a member of the IMF on 20th September 1957 and since then has had 16 different arrangements.

Watch PM EXPRESS - BUSINESS EDITION as Philip Nanfuri and his guests sift through the misconceptions, data and information on GHANA-IMF relations.

Watch the video below: 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Jon Benjamin reacts to John Dumelo’s political ambition
Bayport gives Jerry Arthur full scholarship through to university
Kwabena Duffour's 'give me my uniBank' suit thrown out
Video: A woman's chest is my comfort after heavy criticism - Kidi

Latest Stories

'Sex sells,' says showbiz personalities on Gee Spot
Kwabena Duffour's 'give me my uniBank' suit thrown out
People are ‘revenge cheating’ to get back at their unfaithful partners
It’s definitely OK to take a fitness break over Christmas
Policeman guilty of sexual assault for removing condom without consent
Christmas cash shortage hits Liberia
Bayport gives Jerry Arthur full scholarship through to university
Video: A woman's chest is my comfort after heavy criticism - Kidi

MOST POPULAR
Gang of 6 Ghanaians in London sentenced for £1m fraud
Photos: University of Ghana sea turtle released after being held ‘hostage’ in Ekumfi
Video: Heated exchanges as Minister confronts Okudzeto over $12m inflated purchase
Gambler petitions after betting company's refusal to pay win
$12m worth of fertilizer for Planting for Food and Jobs missing

LIFESTYLE
People are ‘revenge cheating’ to get back at their unfaithful partners
ODD NEWS
11-year-old girl’s inoperable brain tumour miraculously vanishes
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook Messenger rolls out new camera features
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
Creation of 'WABONS': Special voting set for December 24