VIDEO: The basics of Ghana–IMF relations

Ghana is currently on an Extended Credit Facility which will see a total disbursement of $918 million over the course of the program.
So far a total of about $764.1 million has been disbursed. The program which began in April 2015 is expected to be completed in April 2019.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is an organization of 189 countries, working to foster global monetary cooperation, secure financial stability, facilitate international trade, promote high employment and sustainable economic growth, and reduce poverty around the world.
Created in 1945, the IMF is governed by and accountable to the 189 countries that make up its near-global membership.
Ghana became a member of the IMF on 20th September 1957 and since then has had 16 different arrangements.
Watch PM EXPRESS - BUSINESS EDITION as Philip Nanfuri and his guests sift through the misconceptions, data and information on GHANA-IMF relations.
Watch the video below:
