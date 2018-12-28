VIDEO: Jump-Starting 2019: Will it be a hit or a miss?

VIDEO: Jump-Starting 2019: Will it be a hit or a miss?
Source: Ghana | Philip Nanfuri | JoyBusiness
Date: 28-12-2018 Time: 03:12:58:pm

As we wind down the year 2018 and look forward to 2019, it is not uncommon to find a lot of individuals and businesses looking back and planning for the year ahead.

A deep sense of righting the wrongs of 2018 and setting a new framework for 2019 fills our entire beings.

We set new goals and above all, New Year’s resolutions. Do you believe in them? 

Well someone doesn't and here's why?

Watch the video below:


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Gov’t happy with Referendum success
Rawlings to support Catholic Church on National Cathedral
Bukom Banku returns to winning ways, stops Nigerian at Kwahu
EC sets Jan 10 for nominations for Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election

Latest Stories

Student injects himself with DNA Pattern made from Bible and Koran Verses
Bride-to-be threatens to un-invite guests to her wedding for not giving her cash
Video/Photo: Miss Congo's wig catches fire after being crowned Miss Africa 2018
China accuses UK of 'pride and prejudice'
‘Slow Down’ Safety Tips: Reducing Your Speed
Davido reacts to sexual assault, robbery on fan at his concert
The simple tips to improve your health
US oldest man and veteran dies aged 112

MOST POPULAR
Gov’t declares Jan 7 public holiday
Photos: NPP’s Nana Akomea finds love
WABONS: Referendum ends with many voting YES
Ghanaian sues British army for 'failing to protect him' from winter
Video: “I fell in love at first sight” - Akomea speaks of new-found wife

LIFESTYLE
Bride-to-be threatens to un-invite guests to her wedding for not giving her cash
ODD NEWS
Student injects himself with DNA Pattern made from Bible and Koran Verses
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
China accuses UK of 'pride and prejudice'
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
WABONS: Vice President Bawumia votes in North East Region