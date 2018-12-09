Dr Felix Anyah adjudged Ghana’s Most Respected CEO

Dr Felix Anyah adjudged Ghana’s Most Respected CEO
Source: Ghana | Ebenezer Sabutey | JoyBusiness
Date: 09-12-2018 Time: 05:12:38:pm

Former Chief Executive Officer of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and Founder of the Holy Trinity Spa and Health Farm, Dr Felix Anyah has been adjudged as the Most Respected CEO at the Ghana Industry CEO Awards 2018.

Speaking to JoyBusiness after receiving the award, Dr Anyah said the government needs to focus on preventive health for the country if the ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’

According to him, Ghana needs to respect its values, especially with leadership in all sectors of the economy.

He expressed gratitude to the staff of both Holy Trinity and Korle Bu for the support in ensuring that the health of the nation is well taking care of.

“Many of the things I have been thinking about is for the right direction for the health sector moving on, I think that we should move on with a focus on prevention and health promotion, that the number one,” he said.

Other winners

Several CEOs in the country were awarded for their hard work and dedication to the country.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA); Prof. Abednego Okoe Amartey emerged as the best CEO in the Education sector, Stanbic Bank boss; Alhassan Andani won the best CEO in the Banking Sector and the General Manager of Accra City Hotel, Roman Krabel taking home the best CEO in the Hospitability and Tourism sector.

Chief Executive of GIHOC Distilleries, Maxwell Kofi Jumah received most respected Public sector CEO and a lifetime achievement award.

Former Presidents, Jerry John Rawlings and John Agyekum Kufuor were also given Lifetime Achievement Awards for their immense contributions to the country.

The Ghana Industry CEO Awards is aimed at identifying and publicly recognizing the most outstanding CEOS across 19 delineated sectors of the Ghanaian economy with a view to encouraging improved corporate governance and institutional leadership standards in the country.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
GII calls for 'resurrection' of double salaries, other cold corruption cases
Local Accra restaurant, N8TIVE, turns 1 in style
Tree planters plant themselves at Commission over unpaid arrears
NDC presidential primaries hit with injunction

Latest Stories

Ghana has everything it takes to do without an IMF program – IMF boss
Boots for Charity: Two GIS pupils donate to lower division side Phoenix FC
Guardians of Gray Masters Foundation to renovate 'deplorable' Bekwai Infirmary
Former Trump adviser Flynn to be sentenced for lying to FBI
NDC presidential primaries hit with injunction
Nigeria's first gold refinery plans to triple capacity in five years
Messi presented with record fifth European Golden Shoe award
You’ve become a slave to weed – Dada Hafco tells Yaa Pono 

MOST POPULAR
Photos: University of Ghana sea turtle released after being held ‘hostage’ in Ekumfi
Retraction and apology to GMA General Secretary, Dep. Information minister
Video: Heated exchanges as Minister confronts Okudzeto over $12m inflated purchase
From Adidome to Harvard: A young man's rise from obscurity to the world’s best universities
Video: Popular musician stuck inside married woman during sex

LIFESTYLE
Video: 'The trip,' timely relationship tips for the holidays and more
ODD NEWS
“World’s prettiest man” has to show ID to prove he’s male
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Amazon runs out of some Echo speakers the week before Christmas
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
Mahama in Abuja for ICT confab on Africa's electoral systems