Dr Felix Anyah adjudged Ghana’s Most Respected CEO

Former Chief Executive Officer of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and Founder of the Holy Trinity Spa and Health Farm, Dr Felix Anyah has been adjudged as the Most Respected CEO at the Ghana Industry CEO Awards 2018.

Speaking to JoyBusiness after receiving the award, Dr Anyah said the government needs to focus on preventive health for the country if the ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’

According to him, Ghana needs to respect its values, especially with leadership in all sectors of the economy.

He expressed gratitude to the staff of both Holy Trinity and Korle Bu for the support in ensuring that the health of the nation is well taking care of.

“Many of the things I have been thinking about is for the right direction for the health sector moving on, I think that we should move on with a focus on prevention and health promotion, that the number one,” he said.

Other winners

Several CEOs in the country were awarded for their hard work and dedication to the country.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA); Prof. Abednego Okoe Amartey emerged as the best CEO in the Education sector, Stanbic Bank boss; Alhassan Andani won the best CEO in the Banking Sector and the General Manager of Accra City Hotel, Roman Krabel taking home the best CEO in the Hospitability and Tourism sector.

Chief Executive of GIHOC Distilleries, Maxwell Kofi Jumah received most respected Public sector CEO and a lifetime achievement award.

Former Presidents, Jerry John Rawlings and John Agyekum Kufuor were also given Lifetime Achievement Awards for their immense contributions to the country.

The Ghana Industry CEO Awards is aimed at identifying and publicly recognizing the most outstanding CEOS across 19 delineated sectors of the Ghanaian economy with a view to encouraging improved corporate governance and institutional leadership standards in the country.