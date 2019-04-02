GIPC leads business delegation to Annual Investment Meeting in Dubai

GIPC leads business delegation to Annual Investment Meeting in Dubai
Source: Ghana | JoyBusiness | JAD
Date: 02-04-2019 Time: 07:04:09:pm
Share

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) in collaboration with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce is organizing an investment promotion mission to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from the 6th to 13th April 2019.

Partnered by the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA) and the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) the mission is being held on the sidelines of the 9th Annual Investment Meeting (AIM 2019), an international conference and exhibition held under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Themed, “Mapping the Future of FDI: Enriching World Economies through Digital Globalization”, the event will bring together over 20,000 attendees from 140 countries to discuss the impact of digital globalization, how policies can be set in place to encourage an innovative investment atmosphere, the need to create long-term investment opportunities, and how to attract and develop skilled talents from across the world.

The objectives of the mission are to build on Ghana’s reputation as an attractive foreign direct Investment (FDI) friendly destination in West Africa, leverage the platform provided by the conference and exhibition to engage with global business leaders and decision makers to showcase Ghana's unique investment opportunities in fin-tech and other digital technology driven sectors.

In addition, the mission is intended to promote the priority sectors of Ghana for investment including infrastructure development, manufacturing, tourism, agribusiness and financial services.

At the conference, the Chief Executive Officer of GIPC, Yofi Grant, bringing onboard his vast experience in investment banking and finance, will join other speakers at an investment promotion roundtable session to deliberate on the topic “Attracting Investments in the 4.0 World”.

He will touch on issues such as how the technological revolution affects the investment climate in the host countries for FDI projects, what Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) need to do to adapt to the changing dynamics of cross-border business and the emerging industry 4.0, whether or not incentives are the key to FDI attraction and job creation in the growing digital world, and how big data can help IPAs identify the right promotion strategy for the right investors for its market.

Highlights of the investment promotion mission include the AIM Investment Awards. The Centre has in 2015, 2016, and 2017 won the award for the Best Investment Promotion Agency for West and Central Africa. The Ghana delegation will also participate in an exclusive business to business matchmaking session in collaboration with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.


