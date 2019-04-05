Total Petroleum paves way for better energy with its 4th solar-powered station

Share

The solar-powered stations was constructed and maintained by local engineers and solar experts.

Total Petroleum Ghana Limited has converted its service station at Korle Bu into a solar-powered one. The Total Group is committed to a global solar program and is aiming to equip 5,000 service stations with photovoltaic solar panels around the world.

The project is fully aligned with Total’s ambition to become the responsible energy major and its commitment to developing solar power.

“The solar-powered stations represent Total’s commitment towards energising communities and fostering sustainable development. It also illustrates the company’s dedication towards ensuring environmental sustainability, innovation, and premium customer service,” said the Managing Director of Total Petroleum Ghana Limited, Eric Fanchini on the occasion of the project.

In addition to the solar station, the company introduced solar kiosks to selected service stations in Accra in 2018 to provide customers with easy access to phone charging and WIFI connection.

The wave of renewable energy started in 2015 with the introduction of 100% Total solar lamps which are accessible at all TOTAL service station shops nationwide.

Since Total Petroleum Ghana Limited inaugurated its three solar-powered service stations, namely, TOTAL Tema Main Harbour, TOTAL Takoradi Airport Junction and TOTAL Mile 4 in Kumasi, it has been able to reduce its operating cost thus decreasing the pressure on the local grid and exploring the potential of solar energy.

The four solar-powered stations were constructed and maintained by local engineers and solar experts.

“As a responsible industrial player, Total takes action to develop new energies that are efficient and environmentally friendly, and it is our resolve to contribute to local development and environmental sustainability. This is equally central to the modernization of our service stations to bring convenience and quality products and services to customers,” said Eric Fanchini.

Promoting sustainable environment

The TOTAL Korle Bu solar-powered station is an integral part of efforts to reinforce Total’s network identity with a resolutely contemporary image and installations that are more energy- efficient and outlets that blend harmoniously into the environment.

The photovoltaic panels of 18.5 kWp on its forecourt roof convert the sun's rays into electricity. This electricity is used to supply renewable energy to power the entire service station.

“Its eco-friendly design, transparent canopy, earthy and neutral color tones, and green area creates a warm and welcoming environment for our esteemed customers. Whether customers fuel, service or wash their cars or simply get cold drinks at its Café Bonjour shop, they are partnering with us to build a more sustainable environment.

“The establishment of this solar-powered service station depicts Total’s dedication to continuous improvement and the establishment of an identity related to constant innovation that sets us apart in the downstream petroleum sector. We plan to roll out other solar-powered service stations in the nearest future,” Eric Fanchini added.