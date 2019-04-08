AngloGold donates ‘Thanksgiving’ proceeds to school for the deaf

Share

The donation is to ensure that there is improvement in the standard of living of people in communities where AGA operates.

AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) has donated an undisclosed amount from its second Thanksgiving service to support the Research Utilization School for the deaf.

The proceed was used to purchase items ranging from bags of rice, cooking oils, toiletries, detergents, biscuits, drinks, among others.

The team representing the Sustainability function on Monday, April 1, was led by the Public Relations and Communications Officer for AngloGold Ashanti, Patience Quaye who said that the gesture was part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) motivated by one of its operational values.

Receiving the items on behalf of the children, the proprietress of the school, madam Genevive Basigha celebrated the management of Anglo Gold Ashanti for the donation saying it was not the first time the company was doing such a thing to support the school, hence was grateful for their continued support.

She, however, appealed to well-wishers to help with teaching and learning materials, toiletries, food items, as well as complete their classrooms and dormitories.

On his part, the head teacher, Mr. Agyemang Prempeh said the students go through the school from kindergarten to class six after which they are transferred to Bechem, Cape Coast or the Akwapim School for the deaf to continue.

The Research Utilization School for the deaf has 37 children, of which 14 are girls and 13 boys with most from Kumasi and few from Obuasi.