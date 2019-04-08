This window closes in 6 seconds

Close

AngloGold donates ‘Thanksgiving’ proceeds to school for the deaf

AngloGold donates ‘Thanksgiving’ proceeds to school for the deaf
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | JTM
Date: 08-04-2019 Time: 04:04:23:pm
Share
The donation is to ensure that there is improvement in the standard of living of people in communities where AGA operates.

AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) has donated an undisclosed amount from its second Thanksgiving service to support the Research Utilization School for the deaf.  

The proceed was used to purchase items ranging from bags of rice, cooking oils, toiletries, detergents, biscuits, drinks, among others.

AGA Utilization School

The team representing the Sustainability function on Monday, April 1, was led by the Public Relations and Communications Officer for AngloGold Ashanti, Patience Quaye who said that the gesture was part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) motivated by one of its operational values.

This she explained, is to ensure that there is improvement in the standard of living of people in communities where AGA operates.

Receiving the items on behalf of the children, the proprietress of the school, madam Genevive Basigha celebrated the management of Anglo Gold Ashanti for the donation saying it was not the first time the company was doing such a thing to support the school, hence was grateful for their continued support.

She, however, appealed to well-wishers to help with teaching and learning materials, toiletries, food items, as well as complete their classrooms and dormitories.

AGA Utilization School

On his part, the head teacher, Mr. Agyemang Prempeh said the students go through the school from kindergarten to class six after which they are transferred to Bechem, Cape Coast or the Akwapim School for the deaf to continue.

The Research Utilization School for the deaf has 37 children, of which 14 are girls and 13 boys with most from Kumasi and few from Obuasi.

 AGA Utilization School


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Four public universities to be renamed in Universities’ Draft Bill
Fire Service trainees asked to go home until further notice
Asantehene launches $400m development drive
2018 Africa Visa Openness Report: Ghana ranked 7th in Africa

Latest Stories

World Bank pegs Ghana's 2019 economic growth at 7.6%
Global investment giants to converge in Kumasi as part of Otumfuo's 20th Anniversary
Indian Exim bank expends $180m to support Agric, water project in Ghana 
VGMA Nominees Jam: Adina, Obaapa Christy fail to perform
Four public universities to be renamed in Universities’ Draft Bill
Photos: Roverman’s 2019 kicks off successfully with 'Dora Why?'
2019 WASSCE commences; candidates to be verified to curb impersonation

MOST POPULAR
Benchmark value of import duties slashed by up to 50%
Popular Nollywood actress dies after childbirth
South Africans shocked at 'nursery abuse' video
Court orders arrest of popular Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda
Import duty reductions: Don’t get too excited – AGI

LIFESTYLE
Fit lifestyle encouraged after 7 KM Zenith Health Walk challenge
ODD NEWS
This Zimbabwean guy's odd haircut will make you wonder
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Huawei’s security troubles hardening into fight between US and China
OBITUARY
Mr. John Daniel Kwamena Botchey (aka Master Botchey)
ELECTIONS
Hold leaders accountable for acts of their party militias- PPP