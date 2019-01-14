1D1F: Gov’t to assist Kasapreko for $20m Eximbank loan

Share

Government under its flagship programme, One-district One-factory, is assisting Kasapreko Company Limited to access a $20 million Eximbank loan.

The loan is to enable the indigenous Ghanaian company to build a subsidiary state-of-the-art factory for the northern sector of the country and for export.

The construction of the multipurpose factory, which begins almost immediately after the loan is secured and expected to be completed by June this year, is to create about 3,000 direct and indirect jobs for the youth in Tanoso in the Atwima Nwabiagya District of the Ashanti Region.

Production

Per the timetable, installation of equipment and production begins in August this year.

The National Coordinator for 1D1F, Gifty Ohene-Konadu, led a team of technical experts from the Ministry of Trade and Industry to tour the 10,000-metre square layout and to look at the prototype drawings and make suggestions.

The factory which is to complement an already existing structure at the Tanoso site is expected to produce about 85,000 bottles of all brands including the famous Awake Purified Bottle Water, Royal Drinks, 10/10 drinks, Superstar and Fancy Drink a day.

Mrs Ohene-Konadu said Kasapreko was getting the support because its proposal was consistent with government's intention to support local industries and create jobs.

She commended Kasapreko for a comprehensive proposal to partner governments to create jobs and alleviate poverty.

CEO

The Chief Executive Officer for Kasapreko, Richard Adjei, said the location of the subsidiary factory was strategic for it to ease the pressure on the main factory in Accra from serving people in the Ashanti region and beyond.

He said Kasapreko has over the years invested over $80 million in the expansion and upgrade of the factory in Accra.

Group Chairman

The Group Chairman, Dr Kwabena Adjei, said the company was a Ghanian-owned company with 30 years in operations and currently the only total beverage company with ISO certificate in Ghana.

He said with requisite support, Kasapreko could make Ghana one of it's trusted brands in the foreign market.

Kasapreko established some 30 years ago at Nungua, a suburb in Accra is the largest producer of carbonated soft drinks and alcohol in the country and has the widest product range to satisfy all consumer taste and preference.