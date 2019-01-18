NPA denies allegations of ‘reckless victimisation’ of local LPG operators

Share

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has denied claims it is sabotaging the operations of the Ghana LPG Operations Association (GLiPGOA).

NPA said it was working within the laws that mandate its operations.

The LPG operators said a press conference on Wednesday, January 16 that the regulator had was sabotaging their businesses and paving the way for giant multinational companies and their cronies to set up LPG plants.

The LPG operators also claim that the recent risk assessment conducted by the NPA at various LPG stations across the country, as part of the implementation of the Cylinder Recirculation Model is an attempt to shut down their stations.

The implementation of the Cylinder Recirculation Model, meanwhile, is a policy backed by President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Cabinet as well as most consumers of petroleum products.

According to the statement by the LPG, two LPG business operators – Goby Gas Station and T-Tekpor Gas Station – have been specifically targeted by the regulator.

However, in a statement released on Thursday, the NPA said it operates within the law and is mandated to ensure that operations in the sector are conducted in a safe and standardised manner.

It said stations in breach of safety standards will be sanctioned after due process to ensure public safety.

“The NPA respects the rule of law and the work of the judiciary and awaits the outcome of the court action been filed by T-Terkpor. That said, the NPA wishes to categorically deny the allegations made by Torgbe Adaku V and members of GLiPGOA.

“The allegations are vile, defamatory, threatening and a deliberate attempt to sacrifice public safety for personal financial gains,” the NPA stated.

The NPA said it is aware of the attempts by GLiPGOA to undermine the entire National LPG Policy.

The policy is expected to create additional jobs and increase public safety in the downstream sector.

“The NPA has a duty of care to the general public and that will always guide our operations. The NPA wishes to reiterate its commitment to working with players in the industry to ensure the implementation of the Cylinder Recirculation policy as directed by the Government. We shall however not give in to threats from any individual or bodies seeking to undermine our work,” NPA said in its rebuttal.