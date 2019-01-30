Standard Chartered Bank rewards clients with the 360° Rewards Programme

Standard Chartered Bank rewards clients with the 360° Rewards Programme
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
Date: 30-01-2019 Time: 04:01:39:pm
Share

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited has launched the 360° Rewards – a card loyalty Programme for Standard Chartered Debit and Credit cards.

The programme is an end-to-end solution managing reward points via a comprehensive reward catalogue. The platform has been developed with Visa to run a best in class loyalty programme with clients earning reward points for all spend.

The more a customer transacts with their debit and credit cards, the more points they accrue. Points earned are redeemable for flights, hotels, car hire, and shopping on a wide range of luxury and everyday items. Every GHS 1 spent with a credit card and debit card via POS and online attracts a reward point.

Rewards earned can be monitored on the Visa Rewards Engine - Web based portal (www.rewards.sc.com/gh).

Additionally, on the 360° Rewards platform, clients have access to a Contact centre, can track redemptions, add and delete cards on their accounts. In addition to their primary cards, Clients can add up to a maximum of 5 cards to their reward accounts.

Speaking at the launch, Henry Baye, Executive Director and Head Retail Banking Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited said, “As a bank, we are committed to rewarding our clients as they make fast, safe and secure payments with our cards.

“Through the 360° Rewards programme we have created a platform for adding value daily to the lives of our clients and their loved ones.”

In 2017 Standard Chartered launched two premium credit cards – the Visa Infinite and Visa Platinum cards providing options for clients to facilitate their banking transactions.

The Standard Chartered Visa Infinite credit card is a premium card that comes with unparalleled benefits including complimentary travel insurance of up to $2.5m, worldwide emergency services and unlimited airport lounge access for the cardholder and a guest.

 

 

 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Lumba look-alike Anokye Supremo dies
Case against Dr Obengfo relisted
GN Savings & Loans: Customers storm head office to demand locked up cash
Mobile Money transactions hit ¢233b in 2018  


Working Today to Train the Leaders of Tomorrow
Latest Stories

Ghana Boxing records two deaths
Arsenal sign Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez on loan
We will sell Zongo cuisine without apology – Mustapha Hamid
Lumba look-alike Anokye Supremo dies
Automation in Africa and future of your job
Climate change could hurt babies' hearts – Study
Snapchat planning huge change which will make posts permanent, sources claim
Man spends over $30k on cosmetic procedures to become ultimate Michael Jackson impersonator

MOST POPULAR
The Church of Pentecost discourages members from taking sensual pre-wedding photos
Pre-wedding photo: I don’t care if it’s amorous or not but... - Ebo Whyte
Court discharges policeman who assaulted woman at Midland Savings and Loans
Korle Bu Teaching Hospital risks shutdown in March
Kidnapped Taadi girls: 15 suspects picked up

LIFESTYLE
Climate change could hurt babies' hearts – Study
ODD NEWS
Man spends over $30k on cosmetic procedures to become ultimate Michael Jackson impersonator
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Snapchat planning huge change which will make posts permanent, sources claim
OBITUARY
MR. EDMUND CHARLES HEYMANN
ELECTIONS
Ghana hosts 17th international electoral affairs symposium, Awards