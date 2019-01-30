Standard Chartered Bank rewards clients with the 360° Rewards Programme

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited has launched the 360° Rewards – a card loyalty Programme for Standard Chartered Debit and Credit cards.
The programme is an end-to-end solution managing reward points via a comprehensive reward catalogue. The platform has been developed with Visa to run a best in class loyalty programme with clients earning reward points for all spend.
The more a customer transacts with their debit and credit cards, the more points they accrue. Points earned are redeemable for flights, hotels, car hire, and shopping on a wide range of luxury and everyday items. Every GHS 1 spent with a credit card and debit card via POS and online attracts a reward point.
Rewards earned can be monitored on the Visa Rewards Engine - Web based portal (www.rewards.sc.com/gh).
Additionally, on the 360° Rewards platform, clients have access to a Contact centre, can track redemptions, add and delete cards on their accounts. In addition to their primary cards, Clients can add up to a maximum of 5 cards to their reward accounts.
Speaking at the launch, Henry Baye, Executive Director and Head Retail Banking Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited said, “As a bank, we are committed to rewarding our clients as they make fast, safe and secure payments with our cards.
“Through the 360° Rewards programme we have created a platform for adding value daily to the lives of our clients and their loved ones.”
In 2017 Standard Chartered launched two premium credit cards – the Visa Infinite and Visa Platinum cards providing options for clients to facilitate their banking transactions.
The Standard Chartered Visa Infinite credit card is a premium card that comes with unparalleled benefits including complimentary travel insurance of up to $2.5m, worldwide emergency services and unlimited airport lounge access for the cardholder and a guest.
