Nigeria bars interest payments on bank deposits above $5.5m

Nigeria bars interest payments on bank deposits above $5.5m
Source: Bloomberg
Date: 11-07-2019 Time: 10:07:37:am
Share

Nigeria unveiled another set of measures aimed at forcing lenders to extend more credit in an effort to revive economic growth, this time cutting the amount of money companies can keep in interest-bearing accounts at the central bank.

Banks will no longer receive interest payments on deposits exceeding 2 billion naira ($5.5 million), the Central Bank of Nigeria said in a statement posted on its website on Wednesday night. That compares with a previous limit set in 2014 of 7.5 billion naira through the central bank’s standing deposit facility.

The move comes less than a week after the Abuja-based central bank ordered lenders to use at least 60% of their deposits for loans by the end of September, or have their cash-reserve requirements increased, meaning they’ll be forced to leave more of their cash with the central bank.

“The rule is geared at making banks lend,” Kunle Ezun, an analyst at Ecobank Transnational Inc in Lagos, said by phone. “It is to encourage banks to move funds to areas the central bank wants to drive growth.”

Banks are reluctant to lend with the economy struggling to recover from a 2016 contraction, double-digit inflation and the lure of buying government bonds that pay average yields of 14.2%.

 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
NSMQ2019: Defending champions brace for phenomenal Presec, Augusco threat
Menzgold CEO arrives in Ghana today
Menzgold boss, Nana Appiah Mensah, arrives in Ghana
NSMQ2019 Live: Augusco leads Round 1


Infographic: What can $200m for new Parliamentary chamber do?
Latest Stories

Menzgold boss, Nana Appiah Mensah, arrives in Ghana
NSMQ2019 Live: Augusco leads Round 1
NIC begins training of 10,000 Ghanaian youth as sales agents
BET mistakes Strongman for Sarkodie in birthday wish
Madagascar v Tunisia: kick-off time, team news, head to head, form and more
God doesn’t have time for soccer – Papa Shee takes on AFCON prophets
Menzgold CEO arrives in Ghana today
OKADAGH - A refreshing approach to delivery

MOST POPULAR
Woman dies on her way to engagement ceremony
South Africa grants visa-free status to Ghana
Video: Soldier allegedly locked up for campaigning against new chamber
NSMQ2019: Gey Hey reduce two NSMQ giants to dust
GCB Bank staff commits suicide

LIFESTYLE
GHS declares public health emergency following detection of poliovirus type-2
ODD NEWS
Mayor disguises himself as disabled person to test public servants
AUTOS
Silver Star Auto holds free service week to boost after-sales service
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 breaks cover in these first ‘official’ leaked photos
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Photos: EC Chair, Mahama discuss election matters