Mid-Year Review to focus on revenue generation

The mid-year budget review which will be delivered by Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister, on July 29, will among others focus on augmenting government revenues to fund outstanding programmes of social and economic policies.
Information Minister, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who announced this at a media briefing in Accra on Sunday, said the 1992 Constitution requires every administration to prepare a coordinated programme of social and economic policies with which it will govern.
He said the annual budget programme was designed to fund and execute a part of that programme each fiscal year.
He said though the administration believes it was steadily executing its commitments to Ghanaians, the mid-year budget review will afford it the opportunity to take a second look at revenue availability to execute the remaining programmes, especially infrastructural development.
The Minister said revenue mobilisation, which was highlighted in the 2019 Budget, will remain a key feature in the mid-year review.
This, he said, was to ensure that government mobilises sufficient resources to fully deliver on the outstanding commitments.
"It is refreshing to see the vigour with which Ghanaians have responded to the President’s call to be citizens and not spectators and consequently notes calls for the government to deliver on some national issues with dispatch.
"This same vigour will hopefully be translated into our revenue mobilisation efforts to ensure that we fully fund and fully execute outstanding programmes," the Minister said.
Mr Oppong Nkrumah said the government has already commenced efforts to cut some avoidable expenses, key among them, is the ongoing work on cutting out capacity charges for power that we did not consume.
He said it is the expectation of government that, the cutting out avoidable expenses while shoring up revenues, would create more fiscal space to fully fund and execute the outstanding programmes in the medium-term expenditure framework.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Mid-Year Review to focus on revenue generation
- GCNet bags third consecutive Trade Facilitation Org. of the Year Award
- Samsung Ghana unveils new large capacity 2-door fridge, QLED PR TV
- Ghana finds no cocoa buyers in first offer since $400 premium
- Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire resume sale of cocoa beans
- UBA unveils marketing platform for entrepreneurs
- BoG keeps policy rate at 16%
- Electric car models to triple in Europe by 2021
- Boeing to take $4.9bn hit in second quarter on 737 Max grounding
- Ghana's debt now GHS200 billion
- Gov’t urged to formulate new tax compliance rules for increased revenue
- Vodafone talks private sector relevance in SDGs at UN Forum
- Nelson Mandela Day: Barclays, ALU scholars pay courtesy call on SA High Commissioner
- Insurance industry could wield more money than banks – Rev Okosun
- Engage NIC to avoid casualties - CIIG