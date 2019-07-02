AirtelTigo’s commitment to innovation rewarded with 4 GITTA awards 

Share

AirtelTigo staff led by the CEO, Mitwa Kaemba Ng'ambi

Telecom operator, AirtelTigo, picked up four awards at the 9th edition of Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA).

The recognition highlighted the network’s commitment to providing innovative services and products to meet customer’s needs.

The company’s groundbreaking product “Big Time Data Bundle”, which does not expire won the ‘Innovative product of the year’ and ‘Marketing campaign of the year’ awards.

AirtelTigo also received the “Project Team of the Year” award for its network integration (unifying network assets between former Tigo and Airtel), while taking home the ‘Telecom hall of fame’ award for pioneering innovative telecommunication solutions in the industry.

Speaking after receiving the awards, AirtelTigo CEO, Mitwa Kaemba Ng'ambi, said, “We are honoured to receive these awards. This endorses our commitment and innovative culture to make life simple for Ghanaians.”

While dedicating the awards to customers and stakeholders, Mrs Ng'ambi explained that the awards have spurred the company to constantly innovative to add value to the lives of customers and bring more Ghanaians into the digital space.

“We will continue to champion excellence in the telecom industry and keep our customers at the heart of our innovation and transformation efforts,” she said.

The Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards is the most prestigious awards event in the telecom and ICT industry organized by Instinct Wave.

The event has an independent panel of industry experts as judges recognises organizational performances, products, services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in ICT, and CSR initiatives.