World Bank supports gov't with $200m to transform economy, create jobs

World Bank supports gov't with $200m to transform economy, create jobs
Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | JoyBusiness |AI
Date: 03-07-2019 Time: 02:07:00:pm
Share

Ghana is to transform and diversify its economy by promoting private investment and firm growth in the non-resource base sectors. 

This is to be done through an integrated program to build the country’s competitiveness and deliver sustainable jobs under the Ghana Economic Transformation Project (GETP).

The $200 million funded project from the International Development Association (IDA) was approved by the World Bank Board of Executive Directors on Tuesday. 

The GETP will support improvements in the business environment and build capacity for investment attraction and retention as well as spatial development such as Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to address constraints to access industrial land.

The project will also support entrepreneurship and SME growth by strengthening the entrepreneurship support ecosystem, and it will include early stage financing for growth-oriented entrepreneurs.

“Ghana needs to invest more, diversify, and increase productivity if it is to achieve the Government’s current strategy of transforming the economy through higher, inclusive and sustainable growth with the private sector as the main driver,” said Pierre Laporte, World Bank Country Director for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone. 

“This operation directly aligns with the Government’s strategy and with the World Bank’s Africa regional strategy, which lays out economic transformation as a mechanism to create sustainable and inclusive growth.” 

The GETP will support the Government’s strategy of transforming the Ghanaian economy to achieve inclusive and sustainable growth, with the private sector as the main driver to build the most business-friendly economy in Africa and foster the competitiveness of Ghanaian firms.


“This project applies the World Bank Group Maximizing Finance for Development approach, maximizing the Government of Ghana’s resources and will help ensure that IDA funding leverages and attracts complementary private financing,” said Douglas Pearce, Practice Manager Finance Competitiveness and Innovation Global Practice.

The interventions under the project are complementary to initiatives of other development partners focusing on the investment climate, skills development, industrial parks, access to finance, agricultural value chains and climate innovation.

The interventions under this project will contribute to the World Bank Group’s twin goals by supporting opportunities for business growth and job creation in non-resource-based sectors.

“This is an ambitious private sector project and requires a high level of coordination and ownership to ensure a successful implementation,” explained Errol Graham, Program Leader EFI.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Man dies after allegedly swallowing a gecko as a party dare
2018 finalist, WASS stunned by Tadisco in NSMQ showdown
Opuni trial: PPA was usurping its powers - Witness
Video: ModernGhana editor re-enacts assault by national security operatives


Infographic: What can $200m for new Parliamentary chamber do?
Latest Stories

I was not tortured - Second arrested ModernGhana journalist backtracks
God answered my doubt in his existence with a song – Gospel artiste
Video: ModernGhana editor re-enacts assault by national security operatives
Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire agree on 'additional' $400 income for farmers
Prayer-seeking thieves steal from church
New Mexico woman accused of torturing her children, boiling their puppies
2018 finalist, WASS stunned by Tadisco in NSMQ showdown
At least 40 killed after airstrike targets migrant center in Libya

MOST POPULAR
Video: A chained man's final moments before he was bludgeoned to death
Woyome loses case at African Court
I went to university without SHS education - Joe Mettle reveals struggles
Reshuffle in Parliament: Ken Agyapong replaced
Photos: Family of late Vice-President Amissah-Arthur marks first anniversary

LIFESTYLE
Japanese “sheer” T-shirt gives you the body you always wanted
ODD NEWS
Man dies after allegedly swallowing a gecko as a party dare
AUTOS
Silver Star Auto holds free service week to boost after-sales service
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp go down same time
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region