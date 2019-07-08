Coalition of Economic Association withdraws from ‘Kum Yen Preko’ demo

Coalition of Economic Association withdraws from ‘Kum Yen Preko’ demo
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN
Date: 08-07-2019 Time: 08:07:45:am
Share

The Coalition of Economic Association has rescinded an earlier decision to stage a series of protests against the much-talked-about and controversial luxury vehicle tax.

The Association says their decision follows “careful consideration” and an amicable engagement with the government.

“The association had earlier filed petitions to stakeholders including former heads of state, diplomatic missions and civil society to pressure the government to scrap the tax on luxury vehicles. This petition, thankfully, has been considered by the government ahead of the mid-year budget review.

“The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Attah, had earlier revealed in a presser that the said luxury vehicle tax will be reviewed. Vehicle and Asset Dealers Association of Ghana (VADAG), finds this response disappointing especially when the tax, in all indications, has been criticised by a large section of the business community. We still insist the tax MUST be ABOLISHED and NOT reviewed,” the Association said in a press statement.

“Kum Yen Preko” is a demonstration slated  the Coalition of Social Justice's (CSJ) July 9 to protest what they say are difficult economic conditions.

The Association says its decision was agreed upon by sub-associations including VADAG, True Driver's Union, Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), Ghana Committed Driver's Association, National Concerned Spare Parts Dealers of Ghana and Jacob Osei Yeboah, an Independent Presidential Candidate in the 2000 elections. 

 “As an association, we are open to further deliberations with the government on the best way(s) of making Ghana business friendly and engaging. High nuisance taxes will not only cause damage to business growth but also stall innovation and job creation. This luxury vehicle tax, if not abolished, could cause such damage.

 “To this end, VADAG entreats ALL members to proceed on normal work activities as deliberations with the government still continues as we disassociate ourselves from ANY protest on July 9 regarding the said luxury vehicle tax,” the statement said.


The statement was signed by VADAG President, Eric Kwaku Boateng.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Man dies after allegedly attempting to escape from a moving police vehicle
NSMQ2019 Live: Presec show strong stamina to lead Round One
Newspaper headlines: Monday, July 8, 2019
Coalition of Economic Association withdraws from ‘Kum Yen Preko’ demo


Infographic: What can $200m for new Parliamentary chamber do?
Latest Stories

Crown Prince Academy leads sanitation campaign
June heatwave in Europe causes panic everywhere? We brave a year of it without panic
AFCON 2019: Five things Black Stars must do to eliminate Tunisia
Tribute to Edward Ameyibor by Ghana Journalists Association
Ghana to launch Universal QR CODE for payments this year
10 Fish landing sites to be constructed soon - Bawumia
Ayew, Ghana's mister consistent
Golden Arms get massive support ahead of Africa Armwrestling Championship

MOST POPULAR
Video: Soldier allegedly locked up for campaigning against new chamber
Woman dies on her way to engagement ceremony
Dubai court orders Royal Horison to pay $39m to Menzgold boss
NSMQ2019: Gey Hey reduce two NSMQ giants to dust
Head of Agogo State College, 2 others, interdicted in NSMQ2019 cheating

LIFESTYLE
Over 3000 teenage pregnancies recorded in Wa West
ODD NEWS
Indian man almost buried alive after hospital wrongfully declares him dead
AUTOS
Silver Star Auto holds free service week to boost after-sales service
TECHNOLOGY
Professor faces 219-year prison sentence for sending missile chip tech to China
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
'We're part of the problem; we make EC's work difficult' - Kufuor