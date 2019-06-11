MTN staff launch 21 days y’ello care in the Western Region

Share

The South and West chapter of telecommunication giant MTN Ghana has officially launched its 2019 Staff voluntary programme dubbed 21 days Yellow care at Sekondi College in the Western region.

The programme in partnership with the Narcotics Control Council (NCC) and ICODE aims at engaging the youth in several training programs, tackling unemployment among youth and educating them about substance abuse and its effects.

MTN’s 21 Days of Y’ello Care is an annual staff volunteering programme that runs across the MTN Group from 1st to 21st June.

It was instituted 12 years ago and has grown to become one of the key and exciting activities on the MTN calendar.

Yello care gives MTN staff an opportunity to volunteer their service by working in the communities to make beneficiaries lives better through the projects implemented. Every year a theme is selected to drive the activities. This year the theme is “Creating a Brighter Future for our Youth,” this will enable the staff to implement initiatives aimed at youth empowerment.

The Senior Manager of MTN in the Western region, Prince Owusu Nyarko explained that youth unemployment in Ghana between the ages of 15-24 according to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) is at 4.9% and that that could be reduced when the youth are trained with appropriate skills and educated on how to develop their own businesses which will help them fend for themselves.

He also said with regards to the numerous drugs such as tramadol abuse cases, proper education on the disadvantages of substance abuse will be given during the 21 days of Yello care to make students keep their focus on studies and not opt to go in for drugs.

“A well-resourced and empowered youth of any nation would help economic development and reduce the rate of poverty” Mr Nyarko noted.

He added that within the days allotted, the company together with ICODE GH, a technology incubation, would train a thousand youth across the country in various skills including, Computer programming, bead making and leather works, Digital Marketing, Financial Management, Project Management and Customer Service Management.

“Within the Western and Central Regions, 300 students and unemployed were expected to be trained and their best ideas supported with startups.”

The Regional Management and Staff of MTN Ghana would also mentor 150 Young CEO’s with startup companies on digital opportunities and also have a one on one Coaching session with them under the Bright Young CEOs Digital Summit and Coaching initiative that would be run within the Takoradi Technical University and cape coast university.

The project would equip young CEO’s with techniques on how to build and grow their young business.



Mr Nyarko noted that MTN together with the National Youth Authority and the Narcotics Control Board would intensify education on drug abuse among the youth.

