Banks and telecommunication networks have been urged to explore all means including sports to drive the financial inclusion agenda.
This is a proposal from the Country Manager of Payments Technology Platform, Visa, Adoma Peprah, who says there’s the need to leverage sports which has become opium for the masses.
She believes this move is the surest way to attract a significant number of the unbanked population to be part of the financial system.
Madam Peprah spoke to JoyBusiness at her outfit’s viewing party which treated football lovers to the exciting opening match between Ghana and Benin.
She says the event aims at reaching a lot of football loving Africans and to rope them into the banking sector.
“We think that the football tournaments we support are an extension of our brand, a brand that signifies collaboration, reliability, universal acceptance and financial inclusion,” she said.
The 2017 Global Findex Database report has revealed that seven million Ghanaians do not have any form of account within any financial institution.
About viewing party
The giant payments technology platform treated football fans to package viewing experience for the opening AFCON match between Ghana and Benin.
Viewers present had a lot to drink and eat from the venue, Carbon - luxury lounge-club inside the Stanbic Heights, 3rd Floor, Icon House.
Some local club coaches who graced the occasion include Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s C.K Akornor.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Banks, Telcos urged to leverage sports to drive financial inclusion
- Total cost of financial sector cleanup could hit GH¢18bn by end of year
- We need single African Air Transport Market now – Bawumia
- GES-SIC life group insurance policy - All you need to know
- Banks’ profit up 38.9%
- Appolonia City developer appointed U.S gov't advisor on Africa
- Mobile economy projected to reach $214bn by 2020
- 2019 poultry, fisheries trade show comes off July 29-31
- Ivory Coast power exports fall 12% in 2018
- Receiver for defunct Beige Bank sues ex CEO
- Ghanaian, Nigerian traders agree to meet over retail impasse
- We welcome innovation in waste management, water safety – Cecilia Dapaah
- Ghana considers use of solar energy at airports
- US embassy launches Academy for Women Entrepreneurs program
- Bolt for Business launches in Ghana