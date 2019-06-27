Banks, Telcos urged to leverage sports to drive financial inclusion

Share

Banks and telecommunication networks have been urged to explore all means including sports to drive the financial inclusion agenda.

This is a proposal from the Country Manager of Payments Technology Platform, Visa, Adoma Peprah, who says there’s the need to leverage sports which has become opium for the masses.

She believes this move is the surest way to attract a significant number of the unbanked population to be part of the financial system.

Madam Peprah spoke to JoyBusiness at her outfit’s viewing party which treated football lovers to the exciting opening match between Ghana and Benin.

She says the event aims at reaching a lot of football loving Africans and to rope them into the banking sector.

“We think that the football tournaments we support are an extension of our brand, a brand that signifies collaboration, reliability, universal acceptance and financial inclusion,” she said.

The 2017 Global Findex Database report has revealed that seven million Ghanaians do not have any form of account within any financial institution.

About viewing party

The giant payments technology platform treated football fans to package viewing experience for the opening AFCON match between Ghana and Benin.

Viewers present had a lot to drink and eat from the venue, Carbon - luxury lounge-club inside the Stanbic Heights, 3rd Floor, Icon House.

Some local club coaches who graced the occasion include Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s C.K Akornor.

