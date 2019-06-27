Bolt for Business launches in Ghana

Bolt for Business launches in Ghana
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | EDA
Date: 27-06-2019 Time: 07:06:23:am
Bolt, the on-demand transportation platform that operates in Accra, Ghana, has launched Bolt for Business, allowing companies of all sizes to manage and pay for corporate trips via a single, easy-to-use portal.

This addition to the Bolt range of services broadens the positive impact of on-demand transport for businesses, as companies can now democratise access to jobs by removing the ‘own transport required’ condition for employment, and have access to a simple service offering for employees and clients alike.

They can do this by allocating a monthly budget through the Bolt platform to individual employees, ensuring that all employees who travel for business enjoy the benefits of affordable and reliable personal transport without the often prohibitive costs associated with vehicle ownership.

“We have launched Bolt for Business after noticing that a growing number of Bolt trips are taken for business purposes during working hours, whether it’s commuting to work, rushing to client meetings or getting to the airport,” says Nonso Onwuzulike, city manager for Bolt Accra.

“In a country with erratic public transport and high costs of car ownership, Bolt for Business offers a convenient and cost-efficient solution to business travel. It also provides an alternative transport option for the many young people entering the workplace, who cannot yet afford their own vehicle or who actively choose to not buy a car.

“In addition, Bolt for Business is the perfect solution for entrepreneurs and SMEs, where time is money and hours spent in traffic can be put to better use if someone else - like a driver on the Bolt platform - is driving.”
 
Bolt for Business gives companies the ability to offer employee groups, clients and recruits the option to utilise the Bolt service at the company’s expense, and gives account managers the ability to set and customise spending allowances and the number of trips employees can take.

The digitised travel management solution, available on desktop and mobile, saves businesses time and money by storing all the information about their employees’ corporate Bolt trips on a single dashboard. Paying for trips is quick and easy: instead of reimbursing each individual employee, companies can pay Bolt once a month via a bank transfer.
 
Bolt for Business is available in more than 30 markets across Europe and Africa.

 


 


