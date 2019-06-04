2 Schools benefit from AirtelTigo employees educational initiative 

Share

Employees of AirtelTigo have donated assorted items, including educational materials, food items and clothes to La Wireless Cluster of Schools in Greater Accra region and the Sekondi School for the Deaf in the Western region.

This was done through their ‘Season of Random Kindness’ initiative.

The “Season of Random Kindness” is an AirtelTigo staffCorporate Social Responsibility initiative aimed at volunteering and giving back to communities.

Through this initiative, employees of the company support a worthy cause by investing their time and resources to provide essential supplies for schools, hospitals and orphanages.

Education is one of the pillars of AirtelTigo’s CSR programmes, and the provision of educational materials is to help improve academic work in beneficiary schools.

During the presentation at La Wireless Cluster of Schools, the Chief Human Resources Officer at the company, Eric Adadevoh, said, “Creating value and improving lives is part of our culture as demonstrated by our staff donations and the time we invest in our communities.”



Commercial Head for Western and Central Regions, Judah Entsua-Mensah making a donation

“We believe that this donation will go a long way in helping the pupils of the school. We see ourselves as development partner’s and the “Season of Random Kindness” will continue to be used as a gesture to impact lives.”

At the Sekondi School for the Deaf, the Commercial Head for Western and Central Regions, Judah Entsua-Mensah lauded the school for nurturing children with disabilities in the region.

He encouraged the children to believe in themselves and expressed the hope that the donation would help meet some of the needs of the school.

The heads of both schools expressed their gratitude to AirtelTigostaff for their support and assured that the items would be used for the benefit the students.

The Circuit Supervisor for La Wireless Cluster of School, Edward Opoku Manu noted, “We are very happy to receive these items from AirtelTigo, we believe that this donation will boost the children’s morale to learn.”