Seth Terkper writes: ‘Postponing the fiscal pain’ – Pt 1

Seth Terkper writes: ‘Postponing the fiscal pain’ – Pt 1
Source: Seth Terkper | former Minister of Finance
Date: 06-06-2019 Time: 07:06:17:am
Share
Seth Terkper

Fiscal offsets or consolidation?

PART 1: POSTPONING THE FISCAL PAIN

Introduction

Ghana is praised for achieving fast decreases in budget deficit since FY2016 when the past government was alleged to have bequeathed GH¢7 billion arrears. As we argued in previous articles, the decreases are from fiscal ‘offsets’, not actual payments, of arrears. The reduction of end-2016 deficit of 10.3 per cent of GDP with an ‘offset’ of GH¢5 billion (3.3 per cent) in the same 2017 budget is now showing in several inconsistencies.

We have stated that the compilation of the GH¢7 billion (or GH¢5 billion arrears) falls outside the normal definition of arrears and is a bold attempt by the President Mahama administration to move Ghana to a semi-accrual accounting regime.

Logically, the accelerated deficit reduction should lead to less borrowing, not increase, in the rate of growth of the debt stock (debt-to-GDP ratio). Instead, as Figure 1 shows, the decline in the rate at which Ghana is borrowing has turned positive again, as it experiences a rising debt burden. It has acknowledged the revenue shortfalls, high expenditures, and recently revealed high levels of arrears.

Click this link the read the full article.

 



Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Police mount search for kidnappers of Canadian citizens
Woman, 90, walks 2 miles in rain to pay $1.49 debt from 50yrs ago
Akufo-Addo extols Hamile residents who tipped off police about armed Burkinabe
Newspaper headlines: Thursday, June 6, 2019

Latest Stories

Black Stars defender to miss AFCON after suffering knee injury
Photo: Pete Edochie's son survives ghastly motor accident
Seth Terkper writes: ‘Postponing the fiscal pain’ – Pt 1
NBA Finals: Toronto Raptors take 2-1 series lead against Golden State Warriors
Neymar to miss Copa America after suffering ankle injury
BECE candidates who have not seen a computer before worry about ICT paper
I don’t focus on negativity – Lydia Forson
Ronaldo hat-trick puts Portugal in Nations League final

MOST POPULAR
Licences of 386 financial institutions revoked
Presidency photoshops Kenyan building on Ghana Beyond Aid document
Update: Judge rules on Ayariga indemnity plea
Suspect appears in court wearing clothes stolen from magistrate
Video: President Akufo-Addo heckled by gender activist

LIFESTYLE
UMaT gats state-of-the-art environmental laboratory
ODD NEWS
Woman, 90, walks 2 miles in rain to pay $1.49 debt from 50yrs ago
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Inlaks achieves 4 Integrated ISO certifications; Wins ICT company of the year
OBITUARY
Lt Gen Albert Kwesi Ocran (RTD)
ELECTIONS
Gov’t outlines roadmap on election of MMDCEs