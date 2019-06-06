Fiscal offsets or consolidation?
PART 1: POSTPONING THE FISCAL PAIN
Introduction
Ghana is praised for achieving fast decreases in budget deficit since FY2016 when the past government was alleged to have bequeathed GH¢7 billion arrears. As we argued in previous articles, the decreases are from fiscal ‘offsets’, not actual payments, of arrears. The reduction of end-2016 deficit of 10.3 per cent of GDP with an ‘offset’ of GH¢5 billion (3.3 per cent) in the same 2017 budget is now showing in several inconsistencies.
We have stated that the compilation of the GH¢7 billion (or GH¢5 billion arrears) falls outside the normal definition of arrears and is a bold attempt by the President Mahama administration to move Ghana to a semi-accrual accounting regime.
Logically, the accelerated deficit reduction should lead to less borrowing, not increase, in the rate of growth of the debt stock (debt-to-GDP ratio). Instead, as Figure 1 shows, the decline in the rate at which Ghana is borrowing has turned positive again, as it experiences a rising debt burden. It has acknowledged the revenue shortfalls, high expenditures, and recently revealed high levels of arrears.
Click this link the read the full article.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Seth Terkper writes: ‘Postponing the fiscal pain’ – Pt 1
- Anglogold Ashanti to recruit over 2000 workers for Obuasi mine
- Barclays holds Iftar for Muslim clients
- IMF warns U.S.-China tariffs to slash global growth in 2020
- Israeli Embassy opens doors for investment into agriculture technology, innovation
- Kwame Osei-Prempeh appointed acting Managing Director of GOIL
- Luxury car owners, dealers to stage June protest against luxury vehicle tax
- Airlines take a step toward garbage-free flying
- Action against Barclays Bank Ghana; a step in the right direction – Banking Consultant
- Emirates saves environment with novel eco-friendly blankets
- I wasn’t forced out of Barclays Bank - Patience Akyianu
- GEPA to orient exporters ahead of Continental Free Trade Agreement
- VIDEO: A brighter outlook for childless couples in Ghana
- Emirates unveils design concept for Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai
- Vodafone pledges total commitment to Ghana