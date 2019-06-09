Activa to partner AGI to equip women entrepreneurs

Share

Solomon Lartey is MD of Activa International Insurance Ghana

The Managing Director of Activa International Insurance Ghana, Solomon Lartey, has queried why in sub-Saharan Africa, where women make up the majority of entrepreneurs, rather have a range of impediments that render their businesses less productive.

He also observed that businesses owned by women have fewer employees than those owned by men.

Mr. Solomon Lartey also said that his company has always held the view that Africa is the new frontier of Global Economic Growth and for that matter; Ghana must take its rightful place in it. He added that it is no coincidence that Ghana is among the fastest growing economies in the world.

These were contained in a goodwill message delivered on his behalf by the Deputy Managing Director in charge of Operations of Activa, Mr Benjamin Yamoah at the launch of the 8th AGI Ghana Industry & Quality Awards 2019 on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Coconut Grove Hotel, Ridge, Accra.

“It is for this reason and more that, as part of Activa’s Corporate Social Responsibility, and beyond sponsoring the 8th AGI Awards ceremony, Activa has decided to partner with the AGI to equip women entrepreneurs with the required training, skills and tools for creating systems and structures that will facilitate the growth of their businesses and manage their risks”, he explained.

The President of AGI, Dr Yaw Adu Gyamfi called for right policies and regulations that would help industries to do better, build investor confidence and attract foreign investors into the country. He told AGI members the need to become competitive, which is crucial and the reason for the choice of the theme for this year’s AGI awards, that is, “Positioning Ghanaian Industries for Global Competitiveness”. The AGI President commended the Government forbidding to establish the Secretariat for the African Continental Free Trade in Ghana.

Launching the awards, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Trade & Industry, Mr Patrick Nimo said, the choice of this year’s theme for the awards speaks volumes because it demonstrates a renewed focus of repositioning of AGI businesses towards prosperity.

Messages were delivered by the Director General of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Prof, Alex Dodoo, Managing Director of Nestle Ghana, Philomena Tan, Head of Marketing of Ghacem, Fiifi Eshun, CEO of Mericom Solutions, Mr Enoch Cobbinah, and AGI Awards Planning Committee Chairperson, Mrs Nora Bannerman-Abbott.

The CEO of AGI, Mr Seth Twum Akwaboah made it known that the main awards ceremony is scheduled for November, this year, but his outfit would organize an AGI Summit and Exhibition in September as part of the program.