Follow due process in laying off workers – Labour Advisor urges

A Labour advisor says the due process should be followed in dealing with redundancies in organisations.

John Esiape’s comments come on the back of recent happenings with the staff cuts at the First Atlantic Bank where about 100 workers are to be laid off.

The labour advisor believes the recent goings-on are symptomatic of due process not being followed in line with the Labour Act 2003, ACT 651.

Mr Esiape believes the law provides an ample framework for dealing with redundancy.

"The law says ones you (company) contemplates in their boardroom and you believe it will lead to termination, you need to notify the Chief Labour Officer, Labour Union and the employee three months prior to the date of termination".

Mr Esiape added “You notify the union, if there is no union, you notify the worker three months to the termination and all relevant information must be in the made available" he stressed.

He was speaking on the Business Edition of PM EXPRESS on the JoyNews channel on Multi TV.

Head of HR Consultancy at L'aine Services, David Mills is calling on Human Resource Practitioners to build capacity in their areas and should be guaranteed independence in the discharge of their duties.

Mr Mills believes the fall out of the banking reforms is telling but when banks agree to come together to meet a regulatory requirement they must look critically at certain areas to ensure a smooth post-merger integration.

"What the Bank of Ghana did was what they have to do. The banks that came together need to look at their culture. If one is unionized and the other is not, whose collective bargaining agreement do they have to agree on as packages? Culture issues are important if not treated properly because it can create problems."

The HR consultant adds that building this capacity will make them better-placed to deal with the sensitivities that arise with dealing with humans and their emotions in a workplace.

Review of labour laws

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Ghana has called on the government to review the “colonial” labour laws governing employment in the country.

Dr Yaw Baah, the General Secretary of the TUC made the call at this year’s May Day celebration at the Black Star Square in Accra on the theme; “Sustainable Pension for All.”

Dr Baah said the current labour laws in the country were outdated and could not address the challenges facing the contemporary worker.

“There is the need for a review of the laws governing employment because the current labour laws are not providing adequate protection for workers of Ghana particularly in terms of job security, income security and life and safety,” he said.

