Three Ghanaians complete Inlaks Graduate Development Programme in Lagos

Three graduates who participated in the 2018 Inlaks Graduate Development Programme (IGDP) in Lagos, Nigeria have successfully graduated.

The beneficiaries of the program are Kelvin Osono-Mensah, Yvonne Sefakor Kugblenu and Stephen Sarpong-Sei.

The six-month programme did not only give these youths a chance to maximise their potentials but also launched them into a world of opportunities to gain professional training and deepen their knowledge through structured learning, action-learning projects and mentoring programmes.

The graduate trainees had the opportunity to work in a challenging yet dynamic environment with a diverse team of professionals who deliver customised and optimised financial business solutions to Inlaks clients.

About Inlaks

Inlaks is a renowned system integrator in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The company has over 31 years of industry experience and has grown consistently over the years to reach the leadership position it has attained today.

Inlaks is a prominent ICT and infrastructure solutions provider with an impressive customer base that includes apex banks and 18 of the 24 banks in Nigeria and in the West African region.

The company, through its Global Solutions Ltd, has as customers five apex banks and prominent financial institutions in six West African countries.

Photo: Femi Muraino, Executive Director, Inlaks; Kelvin Osono-Mensah, Graduate Trainee, Inlaks; Femi Adeoti, MD/CEO Africa Operations, Inlaks; Yvonne Sefakor Kugblenu, Graduate Trainee, Inlaks; Stephen Sarpong-Sei, Graduate Trainee, Inlaks and Adetokunbo Ayo-Ogunsanya, Group Head Human Resources/Admin during the Inlaks Graduate Development Program (IGDP) Graduation in Lagos, Nigeria.

