Fidelity Bank partners with Asantehene, key institutions to deliver dev't

Chairman of Fidelity Bank Group, Edward Effah with the Asantehene and Lady Julia

Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited, CIMG Bank of the Year, has reiterated its strong commitment to partnering with the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II and key institutions towards developing the country.

As headline sponsors invited to chair the World-Meets-in-Ghana Investors’ Forum to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Asante overlord, the bank has positioned itself as passionately supporting national development.

Fidelity Bank will also support the Asantehene’s initiatives towards that goal through targeted community dialogue and engagement.

Addressing participants at the forum, Chairman of Fidelity Bank Group, Edward Effah said “We are delighted that we are a partner in the organization of this landmark Investor Forum, promoting investments in Ghana in general and Asanteman in particular. This Investor Forum is part of the 20th Anniversary celebration of the reign of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

“Our partnership with His Majesty and the people of the Ashanti Kingdom will further deepen our relationship through community engagement and significant investment in socially impactful projects. Our united efforts will aim to change the lives of the vulnerable in our society and help Ghana to develop beyond aid.”

“On ‘Ghana beyond Aid’, the Asantehene continued to encourage investors by saying, “It is not a vision for the faint-hearted. It is bold. It is brave. But it is a vision that deserves support, not only from Ghanaians but from all her friends across the world.”

Over the years, Fidelity Bank has facilitated numerous developmental projects in different sectors of the economy including the energy, housing and health sectors and is once again highlighting its commitment to the local and national development of Ghana.