Intravenous Infusion to petition govt to stop the importation of fake infusion bottles

Share

The company wants government to stop the importation of fake infusion bottles

Wholly Ghanaian manufacturer of medical infusions in the country, Intravenous Infusion will in the coming days, petition government to stop the importation of fake infusion bottles.

According to the company, it has observed that the products have made its way to some major hospitals in the country.

Managing Director of Intravenous Infusion, David Klutse lamented at the Ghana Stock Exchange when the company took its turn at ‘the fact behind the figures’ session that the situation is worrying due to its negative impact on the local manufacturer.

"Why do you want it here when we can produce the material here in Ghana and we're saying we have the capacity here to produce this for the entire country and we have demonstrated this since 1974.”

Mr Klutse said, “Yes we have challenges along the path in the past but we have expanded and we're even expanding more, at the back-end of the factory and also the money we raised from the Initial Public Offer has been used for expansion so we're appealing to the government.”

“We want the government to engage the Food and Drugs Authority so that they can put infusions on the restricted products list".

Intravenous Infusion Limited, the only Ghanaian manufacturer of medical infusion products have been operating below capacity for some time now due to the stiff competition it is facing from foreign products.

According to the company, it has the capacity to produce to meet the demand of the Ghanaian market and the entire West African sub-region.

Mr Klutse after meeting investors and shareholders at the ‘fact behind the figures’ disclosed that the situation will collapse the Ghanaian brand.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director confirmed that it has received an offer of about $4.2 million from the government as a stimulus package as part of the industrialization program.

He said, "It will help us expand the plant which will support our supply to the local market and to other West African countries".

Meanwhile, the company is requesting the government to add infusion materials on to the restricted list by the Food and Drugs Authority in order to prevent the heavy importation.

