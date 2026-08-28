Canada, UN strengthen peacekeeping capacity through military observer training in Ghana

Canada has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening United Nations peacekeeping operations through specialised training, as 24 military personnel completed a United Nations Military Observers Training of Trainers (UNMO ToT) course at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in Accra.

The two-week programme, held from 17 to 28 August 2026, was organised in collaboration with the United Nations Integrated Training Service (UN ITS) and fully funded by Canada's Ministry of National Defence.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Canada's Commercial Counsellor and Head of Trade Programming, Mr Waqas Yousafzai, said the partnership demonstrated the importance of international cooperation in developing the skills and capabilities required for effective UN peace operations.

Representing the High Commission of Canada to Ghana, Global Affairs Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces, Mr Yousafzai thanked KAIPTC for hosting the programme and praised the Centre for creating an environment that supports learning, professional development and collaboration.

“KAIPTC is an outstanding institution that provides an excellent environment for learning, professional development, and collaboration,” he said.

He noted that through its partnership with UN ITS, Global Affairs Canada supports training opportunities for partner militaries, including specialised military observer programmes.

According to Mr Yousafzai, such initiatives strengthen the capacity of personnel contributing to UN peace operations while improving the effectiveness of training, staff and troop contributions in support of international peace and security.

The UNMO ToT course was led by Colonel Samson Adeola Salawu and a team from UN ITS, with support from two instructors from KAIPTC.

The 24 participants comprised four officers from the Ghana Armed Forces and 20 international participants. They were trained to deliver the United Nations Military Observers Specialised Training Materials (UNMO STM) 2025 within their respective national, regional and international peacekeeping institutions.

The programme also provided participants with opportunities to interact with UN ITS officers and representatives from other Member States, while their instructional and presentation abilities were assessed for possible consideration as international trainers on the UN ITS roster.

Mr Yousafzai said Canada's support for such programmes was aimed at strengthening the wider peacekeeping architecture rather than benefiting only the personnel directly taking part.

By preparing military personnel to train others, the initiative creates the potential for specialised knowledge to be transferred to future peacekeepers within national institutions.

The course also supported the objectives of the UN Gender Parity Strategy 2018–2028 by contributing to efforts to increase the meaningful participation of women in peacekeeping operations.

Mr Yousafzai highlighted the critical role military observers play in the implementation of UN peacekeeping mandates.

“At both the strategic and operational levels, Military Observers serve as the eyes and ears of the United Nations and the Force Commander,” he said.

He said their work in mission areas contributes to shaping the operational environment through engagement with local communities, monitoring and verification activities, liaison with key stakeholders and timely reporting.

“These activities contribute to informed decision-making and the effective implementation of mission mandates,” he said.

The remarks underline the importance of ensuring that military observers are properly trained before undertaking assignments in complex peacekeeping environments, where accurate information, impartiality and effective communication can be crucial to mission effectiveness.

Mr Yousafzai congratulated the 24 participants for completing the intensive two-week programme and commended their dedication, professionalism and commitment to learning.

“Having successfully completed this intensive two-week programme under the guidance of the experienced UNITS instructors and support staff, you ought to be proud of your dedication, professionalism, and commitment to learning,” he said.

He also praised the participants for their hard work and the spirit of collaboration demonstrated throughout the training.

The course combined specialised peacekeeping knowledge with practical instructional methods, enabling participants to demonstrate the competencies acquired during the programme.

Their strong performance, particularly during presentations, was cited as evidence of the effectiveness of the training and the participants' readiness to apply their skills in future instructional and operational settings.

Through Global Affairs Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces, Canada has supported initiatives designed to strengthen the preparedness of personnel contributing to international peace operations.

The partnership with UN ITS and KAIPTC brings together Canada's financial and institutional support, UN expertise and Ghana's established peacekeeping training infrastructure.

Such cooperation is particularly important as UN missions continue to require personnel capable of operating professionally in complex environments while adhering to international standards and mission mandates.

For Canada, supporting specialised training also provides an opportunity to strengthen the effectiveness of partner countries' contributions to UN peace operations.

Mr Yousafzai urged the graduates to apply the knowledge and skills gained during the course as they undertake future training responsibilities and operational assignments.

“I trust that your time at KAIPTC has been rewarding, enriching, and professionally valuable,” he said.

“As you move forward to future training activities and operational deployments, I wish you every success in applying the knowledge and skills you have gained during this course.”

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