FA Cup: Chelsea thrash Port Vale to reach Wembley semi-final

Chelsea cruised into the FA Cup semi-finals as Port Vale's storybook run was ended in ruthless fashion at Stamford Bridge.

Port Vale sit at the bottom of League One, 15 points from safety, but they reached the FA Cup last eight for the first time in 72 years by knocking out Premier League Sunderland.

This, however, was a brutal conclusion to their excellent campaign in the competition as Chelsea's multi-million-pound side ran riot against a team that started with eight free transfers and two loan players.

Chelsea ensured the notion of another giant-killing was extinguished swiftly, starting with a goal after 64 seconds when Jorrel Hato poked home from close range after Vale failed to clear a corner.

Vale, roared on by 6,000 raucous fans in the Shed End, initially responded well to that early shock, but the contest was effectively over in the 25th minute when Joao Pedro turned Kyle John in the area before beating keeper Joe Gauci.

Chelsea increased their lead three minutes before the break when Gauci pushed out Malo Gusto's cross, and Cole Palmer's follow-up attempt went in off Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel.

It was then a question of damage limitation for Jon Brady's side, but that was beyond them too, as Tosin Adarabioyo headed Chelsea's fourth after 57 minutes from Malo Gusto's cross.

As Vale lost heart and hope, Andrey Santos added Chelsea's fifth with a far-post header from Estevao Willian's corner.

Estevao then got on the scoresheet himself eight minutes from time when he scored after Alejandro Garnacho hit the post, the goal being awarded after a lengthy video assistant referee check for offside.

Garnacho completed the rout from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

Chelsea's emphatic win was significant for head coach Liam Rosenior, who can now prepare for a Wembley appearance after halting a run of four damaging defeats.

This game also followed the decision to impose a two-match suspension on Enzo Fernández after the midfielder publicly questioned whether he would be at the club next season.

Following the final whistle, Rosenior responded to comments from Fernandez's agent, Javier Pastore, who said the Argentina World Cup winner did not understand Chelsea's decision.

"It is his opinion," Rosenior said. "I don't have anything to say on someone else's opinion. Enzo knows what I think of him. It was great to see him here, and now we move forward.

"The conversations I have with my individual players stay within the dressing room. The dressing room is sacred."

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