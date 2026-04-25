China car giant BYD says it can thrive without US

The recent surge in fuel prices due to the war in Iran has spurred demand for electric vehicles around the world, and Chinese car makers are making the most of the opportunity.

China is the world's top producer of EVs, and while its manufacturers remain largely shut out of the major car market of the United States, they are benefiting from an uptick in interest and orders via dealerships across Asia and elsewhere.

BYD, which overtook Tesla as the world's largest seller of electric vehicles last year and is expanding aggressively overseas, is at the centre of this shift in focus.

"We survive and are successful without the US market today," BYD executive vice president Stella Li told the BBC at the Beijing Auto Show.

Instead of aiming for US customers, the company says its challenge is meeting increased demand in other regions, including Brazil, the UK and Europe.

"Consumers feel the daily savings when oil prices increase. EVs help them save money every day," Li said.

"Actually, we are now suffering [insufficient] capacity. Our demand is much higher than what we can supply."

BYD is betting on its new "flash charging" technology which Li describes as a "game-changer" to help overcome one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption - concern over charging speeds.

Flash charging can add hundreds of kilometres of range in minutes – a development Li said could persuade previously reluctant customers to consider an EV and allow BYD to compete more widely.

At this year's Beijing Auto Show, now the largest industry event in the world, more than 1,400 vehicles from hundreds of Chinese and foreign companies were on display with Chinese carmakers centre stage.

BYD's global push is unfolding against a complex geopolitical backdrop.

Chinese EV-makers face tariffs and regulatory scrutiny in global markets, particularly in the world's largest consumer market, the US.

The US has criticised Chinese government subsidies and voiced concerns over data protection and national security.

But Li said the firm was winning greater brand recognition in other markets, including the UK.

While they were once known for undercutting rivals on price, Chinese firms are increasingly competing on technology - particularly in batteries, charging infrastructure and software integration.

"We are not just a car company. We produce one-third of global smartphone components, we are a leading player in battery storage, solar panels, buses, and trucks. So BYD is an ecosystem," said Li.

Robots and flying cars

The Auto Show displayed examples of innovation from other firms, going far beyond the cars themselves.

China's X-Peng unveiled a new six-seater electric SUV, which chief executive He Xiapoeng said would soon be followed by humanoid robots this year. The company has plans to begin manufacturing flying cars in 2027.

Foreign carmakers like Volkswagen, Toyota and Ford, which once dominated China's car market, are struggling to keep pace and some are choosing to collaborate with local firms.

BMW has partnered with battery maker CATL, while Audi is using Huawei's driving assistance systems and Volkswagen is co-developing EVs with XPeng.

Competition within China is intense, with dozens of manufacturers engaged in aggressive price wars and rapid product cycles.

Even for market leaders like BYD, the domestic market is presenting ongoing challenges. Price competition has squeezed margins, and lower prices have hit demand.

BYD's domestic sales have been falling for seven straight months, in contrast to sales in Europe which were up 156% in the first three months of this year.

Li said the pressure from competition would make consolidation inevitable.

"History suggests not all will survive," she said, referring to past cycles, with the rise of Japanese car manufacturers in the 90s and South Korean brands more recently.

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