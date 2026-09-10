CHRAJ urges stakeholder collaboration, intensified public campaign

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has called for a strengthened stakeholders’ collaboration and intensified public education towards the nation’s HIV and AIDS response.

According to Mrs Mercy Larbi, the Deputy Commissioner of CHRAJ, the spread of new HIV infections required intensified public advocacy to break barriers of HIV and AIDS stigmatization and discrimination.

She was speaking at a two-day training on strengthening legal assistance organisations involvement in service provision for HIV and Tuberculosis (TB) at Abesim, near Sunyani.

The Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC) in collaboration with the CHRAJ with support from the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) and the Global Fund organised the workshop.

It forms part of a nationwide series being held across the southern, middle, and northern zones to address stigma, discrimination, and human rights issues associated with HIV and TB.

The workshop was attended by legal practitioners, traditional leaders, law enforcement officers, educators, and civil society actors.

Mrs Larbi expressed concern about growing stigmatization and discrimination as well as breaches of confidentiality of Persons Living with HIV (PLWH).

She noted that stigma and discrimination remained key barriers to accessing healthcare, social service, and justice, particularly HIV vulnerable groups.

Mrs Larbi emphasised that public education was required to tackle certain misconceptions and myths surrounding HIV and called for stakeholder’s support.

“CHRAJ and GACC alone can’t shoulder that responsibility,” she stated, adding that protecting human rights remained essential for an effective HIV and TB response.

Mrs Larbi indicated CHRAJ’s Stigma and Discrimination Reporting System as an important platform that enabled individuals to report abuses and seek redress and urged the public to use the system.

In a panel discussion, Mr Ahmed Ibrahim Bambilla, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Technical Coordinator for the GAC, said the commission had strengthened its partnership with the civil society community in the regions.

He added, however, that the GAC required public support to respond to and address barriers confronting the fight against HIV in the country.

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