Citizen Eye Ghana calls for recognition of church’s contribution to national development

The Founder and President of Citizen Eye Ghana, Alex Kwaku Tetteh, has called for greater recognition of the church’s contribution to national development, urging the public to acknowledge the positive impact of religious leaders alongside holding them accountable for wrongdoing.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr Tetteh said the church had come under intense criticism over the past year, including from some Christians, with prophets and other men of God frequently becoming targets of public ridicule.

He attributed some of the criticism to expectations that the church, as an institution representing God, must be perfect.

“The church has been attacked seriously, even by Christians, and I think it is because people expect perfection from a place that represents God,” he said.

Mr Tetteh noted that churches had contributed to Ghana’s development through the establishment of schools, the promotion of good morals and the nurturing of young talent.

He said several musicians, sound engineers, actors and public speakers had developed their skills through church activities and platforms.

“The church has built schools and trained its members in good morals, and it has been a place where talent grows,” he said.

While acknowledging the need to criticise religious leaders who engage in wrongdoing, Mr Tetteh insisted that those making positive contributions to society also deserved public commendation.

“Those who go wrong must be criticised, but we must be just as ready to praise those who are playing a vital role in building this nation,” he stated.

Citizen Eye Ghana commends Father’s Chapel founder

Mr Tetteh singled out Senior Reverend Isaac Osei Bonsu, Founder and General Overseer of Father’s Chapel International Ministry in Akyem Tafo, in the Eastern Region, as an example of a religious leader whose contributions deserved recognition.

He described the clergyman as a humble leader committed to his ministry and to revealing Jesus Christ.

“Snr. Rev. Isaac Osei Bonsu is one of such prophets. He does good works and stays grounded and humble, true to the cause of revealing Jesus,” Mr Tetteh said.

According to him, Rev. Osei Bonsu has supported less privileged people on several occasions, with individuals and institutions in the Eastern Region among the beneficiaries.

He added that the clergyman had made it a tradition to donate to those in need annually on his birthday, October 9.

“The works of such men must be exalted above those who bring disrepute to the prophetic ministry and the work of God,” he said.

Duncan Williams cited as another example

Mr Tetteh also mentioned Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams as another religious leader whose service to Ghana deserved recognition.

He said the contributions of both Archbishop Duncan-Williams and Rev. Osei Bonsu extended beyond their spiritual responsibilities.

“Men like Archbishop Duncan Williams and Snr. Rev. Osei Bonsu have served this country in spirit and in flesh, and they should be our examples,” he said.

Mr Tetteh maintained that recognising such contributions would help promote a more balanced public assessment of the church and its leadership, ensuring that misconduct is addressed without overlooking the positive role religious institutions play in Ghanaian society.

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